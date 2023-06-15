Who are the seven members of the Privileges Committee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who are the seven members of the Privileges Committee?

By Press Association
Labour’s Harriet Harman is chair of the Privileges Committee (PA)
The Privileges Committee was tasked with considering whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his partygate claims, but who are its members?

Made up of seven MPs, four of the committee’s members are from the Conservative Party, while two are from Labour and one is from the SNP.

The chair of the committee must always be from the official opposition, with Labour’s Harriet Harman unanimously elected to the role in June 2022.

Here are the seven members:

– Harriet Harman KC

Ms Harman, 72, is the Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham. An MP since 1982, she served as secretary of state for social security and minister for women under Tony Blair. She has also had terms as solicitor general for England and Wales, and leader of the House of Commons.

As chair of the committee, Ms Harman has been repeatedly targeted for criticism by Mr Johnson. In his response to the committee’s report, the former Prime Minister accused her of holding “prejudicial views”.

Similarly, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg accused her of not being “the right person” to lead the inquiry because “she had publicly tweeted her criticisms and her disbelief in Boris Johnson”.

– Sir Bernard Jenkin

Sir Bernard Jenkin
Sir Bernard Jenkin (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Bernard, 64, is the Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex. He is a longstanding Eurosceptic, supporting Brexit in the 2017 referendum. An MP since 1992, his role in the committee has caused him to come under fire from Mr Johnson and his supporters.

Mr Johnson said that one of the committee’s arguments was “so threadbare” that it belonged “in one of Bernard Jenkin’s nudist colonies”. The former Prime Minister has urged Mr Jenkin to resign over an allegation that he broke lockdown rules at a 2020 drinks party in Parliament.

– Allan Dorans

Mr Dorans, 67, the Scottish National Party MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock. A former police officer and teacher, he was part of the 2019 intake.

The committee had considered whether it should have recommended expelling Mr Johnson from the Commons. During discussion of the report’s final findings, Mr Dorans, along with Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue, backed recommending that Mr Johnson be expelled from the Commons. However, the amendment was opposed by the committee’s Conservative members.

– Yvonne Fovargue

Ms Fovargue, 66, is the Labour MP for Makerfield, Manchester, and has been an MP since May 2010. She was the CEO of St Helens Citizens Advice Bureau for 20 years before becoming an MP.A member of the Unite trade union, she has previously been a shadow education minister.

– Alberto Costa

Mr Costa, 51, is the Conservative MP for South Leicestershire. An MP since 2015, he was born to Italian parents in Scotland. Before entering politics he had a career as a solicitor, and worked at the Treasury’s solicitor’s department. He opposed Brexit prior to the 2016 referendum.

– Sir Charles Walker

Sir Charles, 55, is the Conservative MP for Broxbourne, and has been an MP since 2005. In February 2022, he announced that he would be stepping down at the next general election, saying that politics had become a “pretty toxic environment”.

He was the fifth Tory MP to call for Liz Truss to resign, later saying of her Government that he had “had enough of talentless people”.

– Andy Carter

Mr Carter, 49, is the Conservative MP for Warrington South, a marginal constituency. Part of the 2019 intake, he had a career in radio before entering politics.

In May 2023, he announced that he would be standing down as an MP at the next election.

