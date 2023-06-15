Circularity Scotland sends staff home amid uncertain future due to DRS delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Circularity Scotland sends staff home amid uncertain future due to DRS delay

By Press Association
The DRS will not now launch until October 2025 at the earliest (Jonathan Pow/PA)
The DRS will not now launch until October 2025 at the earliest (Jonathan Pow/PA)

The company set up to administer Scotland’s delayed deposit return scheme (DRS) appears to be on the verge of collapse, with staff sent home and uncertainty over whether this month’s wages will be paid.

The board of Circularity Scotland said it is “working tirelessly” to find a solution, after the Scottish Government announced a fourth delay to the DRS.

The scheme will not now begin until October 2025 at the earliest, after the UK Government ruled that glass bottles should not be included.

The Scottish Government said this left it with no option but to shelve the DRS until a similar scheme launches south of the border.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Circularity Scotland’s staff may not be able to continue in the intervening period.

Humza Yousaf visit to Inverness
Humza Yousaf said last week the drinks industry had agreed to take a ‘pragmatic approach’ to supporting Circularity Scotland (Paul Campbell/PA)

Set up as a not-for-profit company funded by the drinks industry, it was appointed as the scheme administrator by the Scottish Government.

The company told the BBC: “The board of Circularity Scotland have been working to manage the impact of the Scottish Government’s announcement and find a way for the business to continue to operate.

“While this work is ongoing, we instructed staff to go home on Thursday June 8.

“The unfortunate reality is that at this point, we are not able to confirm whether our staff will be paid for this month or whether they will be able to return to the office.

“The board recognises that this is an extremely difficult time for our people and is working tirelessly to find a solution.

“We have remained in communication with our staff throughout and will provide updates to them at the earliest possible time.”

Another report in the Daily Record suggested there have been talks around putting the company into “hibernation” until the DRS launches – though this would still put staff at risk of redundancy.

Deposit return scheme
The Tories have blamed the Scottish Government’s actions for the uncertainty over the DRS (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Last week, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he had spoken to leaders in the drinks industry following the decision to delay the DRS.

He said they had all agreed to take a “pragmatic approach” towards supporting Circularity Scotland in the months and years ahead.

The Conservatives blamed the Scottish Government for the uncertainty over Circularity Scotland’s future.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden said: “The SNP and Greens who have botched this scheme from the outset must have known this could happen.

“Now their inexcusable failure means good people face losing their jobs through no fault of their own.

“The Scottish Government has shrouded Circularity Scotland and the wider process in secrecy, and this is what happens when proper scrutiny and accountability cannot be applied.

“A deposit return scheme could have been launched in Scotland next year with the support of business and consumers, but the SNP-Green Government preferred to pick a fight with the UK Government instead.”

