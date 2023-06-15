Evaluation of UK’s pandemic preparedness was ‘simply wrong’, expert says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Evaluation of UK’s pandemic preparedness was ‘simply wrong’, expert says

By Press Association
An evaluation of Britain’s preparedness for a major public health risk made prior to the pandemic was “simply wrong”, an expert has told the Covid-19 Inquiry (PA)
An evaluation of Britain’s preparedness for a major public health risk made prior to the pandemic was “simply wrong”, an expert has told the Covid-19 Inquiry (PA)

An evaluation of Britain’s preparedness for a major public health risk made prior to the pandemic was “simply wrong”, an expert has told the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Professor David Alexander, who specialises in risk and disaster reduction, was giving evidence at the probe on Thursday alongside civil servant Bruce Mann.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) carries out joint external evaluations (JEEs) in collaboration with countries to assess their capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies.

Lead counsel Hugo Keith KC said the UK “did well” in a JEE prior to the pandemic but added: “The evidence may show that in reality we didn’t do well.”

Professor Alexander said: “It does appear that at the time of the pandemic that the WHO evaluation of Britain’s ability to cope with a pandemic was simply wrong.

“It didn’t match up to the results that came out in comparing the British response to that of other countries or comparable countries.”

Thursday was the third day of public hearings in the first module of the inquiry, which is expected to go on until July 20.

Professor Alexander also said there are “problems” with the methodology used when planning for risks in the UK.

He added: “I think there are various criticisms that can be – and have been – levelled against the methodology used in the UK.

“One of the problems is that there is a failure in the scenarios to be sufficiently inclusive. There is serious accuracy but at the same time there is a failure to consider how things might develop in specific, particular cases. But it can be done.

“One problem with the methodology that is used in Britain is that it is utterly specific. In other words, there is a scenario for a pandemic. I believe the correct methodology would be to have an envelope – or suite – of scenarios; this is the best case, this is the worst case, this is the median case.

“What instead we have is an algorithm that gives us exact predictions, such as 48,324 deaths will occur.

“This, of course, is nonsense. It is indicative and in that sense it is helpful but I think we need a much broader way of describing our scenario.”

Mr Mann added: “There is a greater degree of specificity that can be done. The only thing that needs to be avoided is that there are 1,000 plans. There has to be some kind of aggregation to make the task manageable.

“A plan for a severe pandemic has a lot of very common, very predictable features which ought to be identified and planned for specifically.”

Prof Alexander also told the inquiry there are “definitely” lessons to be learned from the pandemic.

He said: “The measure of a lesson learned is in fact in measurable positive change.

“There are most definitely lessons to be learned from Covid-19, as there are from previous events.”

He said one example of this is the 2005 London bombings, where there was a need for greater co-ordination between the emergency services, particularly in the declaration of a major incident.

Prof Alexander said: “Twelve years later, in the Manchester arena bombing, there was exactly the same problem, which implies that in the 12 years that intervened that particular lesson, which is extremely important in terms of saving lives, had not been learned.”

Both experts further told the inquiry there is a need for the Government to re-write its strategy.

Asked by Mr Keith if the strategy needs a radical rewrite, they both said: “Yes.”

Mr Mann said there are a number of issues with the UK Government Resilience Framework published in December 2022.

He said it started in the “wrong place”, adding: “It sets out a range of measures and implies if those measures are taken we will have a sufficiently adequate system to deal with the future we face.

“I don’t believe that to be the case. I think the document should have started in a different place.

“What do we need first to deal with catastrophic emergencies? Secondly, actually debate on international best practice, and I think it falls short in both of those areas.

“Second, it’s too slow. It suggests a range of measures for implementation in the period of 2025 to 2030.

“I think all of those can be done sooner and ideally should be done sooner.

“Third, it is not a strategy – it was advertised as a strategy.

“It does not set out: ‘This is where we’d like to get to, this is how we will know we’ll get there and these are the steps we’ll take on the way’.

“There are a lot of good ideas in there that are not brought together in a single, unified roadmap.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Scotbeef has said it will still operate from its Inverurie site.
Concerns for beef industry as ABP buys two Scotbeef sites
Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Danny Grant standing outside the front of the Kirkie with a pint of Tennent's.
New owner of Kirkie pub in Elgin sold house to go 'all in' on…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A bogus workman from Aberdeen was part of a cruel scam to trick an elderly woman into paying ?22,000 for 'exceptionally poor' roof repairs. John Forrest, 38, and Kevin Russell, 43, conned Carol Primrose, 81, between August and November 2020. Forrest, of Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, cold-called Carol telling the pensioner that she needed her roof repaired. But he sporadically turned up at her home in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, and requested thousands in payments on six occasions. After the repairs were found to be faulty, Russell, of Aberdeen, took on the job and asked for even more money Picture shows; Kevin Russell pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift (Kevin Russell) / Google Street View (Glasgow Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam's Demon Dentist arrives in…
Shapinsay
Shapinsay's only cafe reopens following development trust purchase
ICT's Robbie Thompson, when he was on loan at Clach, playing against Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League bosses lift lid on qualities of Caley Thistle starlets Harry Hennem, Robbie…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
Iona Nicol of Munlochy Animal Aid with three Lhasa Apso dogs who need a home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in…
The Arbour House is at the cutting edge of modern, minimal style. Image: Woburn Partners
The sky's the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best…