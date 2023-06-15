Danger of return to overcrowding at migrant centre, inspector warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Danger of return to overcrowding at migrant centre, inspector warns

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

There is a “very real danger” Manston migrant processing centre could return to “unacceptable conditions” of overcrowding, a borders and immigration inspector has warned.

David Neal, independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, revealed his findings following a re-inspection of Kent holding facilities, including Manston and Western Jet Foil, in January and February this year, after finding Manston at “breaking point” in October 2022.

The watchdog chief said the Home Office has “started to get its act together” such as on qualified and trained staff, but that work remains to be done around strategy, data and training.

Accommodation levels were a key warning flagged in the report.

Inspection report into migrants arriving via small boats at Tug Haven and Western Jet Foil
The entrance at Western Jet Foil (Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration)

The inspector said: “There remains a very real danger, then, that a shortfall in the capacity of the accommodation estate will see numbers in Manston build up, with a return of unacceptable conditions resembling those seen in October 2022.

“I have received no clear answer from senior officials as to where the 55,000 to 85,000 people expected to arrive in 2023-2024 will be accommodated. I do not think that anyone knows yet. This is a considerable risk.”

The report cited expansion plans for residential holding rooms at Manston where people could be detained for up to 96 hours, but that it will take several months before they are ready to use.

Mr Neal added that Home Office data collection on the initial processing of people arriving in small boats remains “inexcusably awful” but that a new leadership team is in place to face the realities of a “really complex, challenging summer ahead”.

Mr Neal said reliable data was vital to focus on identifying vulnerable migrants and that this priority must continue regardless of rising pressure and number of arrivals.

He said: “I have witnessed at first hand compassion, openness, a willingness to face up to reality, and a preparedness to speak truth to power…

“While the forecast for arrival numbers for this year points to challenges ahead, I am more confident that the Home Office has started to get its act together.”

But the watchdog boss also addressed the “elephant in the room” as to why it has taken so long to do so, adding: “More than four years after small boats began arriving regularly on the south coast, there is only now any sense of the kind of planning and operational delivery I would expect to see.”

Mr Neal is planning to revisit Manston migrant centre when it is busier for another inspection this year.

The Labour Party’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the report showed the Government’s “appalling mishandling of the asylum system” that is putting “border security and vulnerable individuals at risk.”

A Home Office spokesperson said they welcomed the report which shows “significant improvements” to the processing of migrants arriving by small boats at Western Jet Foil and Manston.

The spokesperson added: “This report acknowledges the great work already done by our staff and recognises the positive changes made across a range of areas including infrastructure, welfare support, biometrics, health screening and communication with migrants.

“As part of our ongoing work to stop the boats, we have already taken action to address the report’s recommendations and we will continue to ensure there is sufficient onward accommodation to prevent overcrowding at Manston.”

