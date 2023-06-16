Sarwar celebrates ‘incredible result’ for Labour with council by-election win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anas Sarwar has hailed Labour’s “incredible result” in capturing a council seat from the SNP in a by-election.

Voters in the Bellshill area of North Lanarkshire Council went to the polls in a by-election sparked by the resignation of former SNP council leader Jordan Linden, who is now being investigated by the police after an allegation of sexual assault was made.

Labour’s Anne McCrory won the seat easily by securing 1,440 votes, comfortably ahead of the SNP candidate Joseph Budd, who polled 753. Colin Cameron of the Scottish Conservatives came in third with 236 votes.

After the results were declared, Mr Sarwar said on Twitter: “Incredible result! Congratulations to @ScottishLabour’s newest Councillor, Anne McCrory.”

Des Murray, returning officer in the by-election said: “I would like to congratulate Anne McCrory on her election, and I look forward to seeing her at the next council meeting.”