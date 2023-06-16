Sarwar celebrates ‘incredible result’ for Labour with council by-election win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sarwar celebrates ‘incredible result’ for Labour with council by-election win

By Press Association
Scottish Labour has won a council by-election in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire (PA)
Scottish Labour has won a council by-election in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire (PA)

Anas Sarwar has hailed Labour’s “incredible result” in capturing a council seat from the SNP in a by-election.

Voters in the Bellshill area of North Lanarkshire Council went to the polls in a by-election sparked by the resignation of former SNP council leader Jordan Linden, who is now being investigated by the police after an allegation of sexual assault was made.

Labour’s Anne McCrory won the seat easily by securing 1,440 votes, comfortably ahead of the SNP candidate Joseph Budd, who polled 753. Colin Cameron of the Scottish Conservatives came in third with 236 votes.

After the results were declared, Mr Sarwar said on Twitter: “Incredible result! Congratulations to @ScottishLabour’s newest Councillor, Anne McCrory.”

Des Murray, returning officer in the by-election said: “I would like to congratulate Anne McCrory on her election, and I look forward to seeing her at the next council meeting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

The event is taking place at the James Hutton Institute’s Balruddery Farm.
Pioneering arable event coming to Dundee
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler set for Aberdeen medical this weekend
Aikengall, scene of stewardship schemes for the natural environment, will host NSA Scotsheep 2024.
Versatile livestock farm in Scottish Borders hits the market
15Jun13. Dufftown, Moray. Keith and Dufftown Railway hold a 1940's weekend. Pictured from left, Ros Rhodes Station Master from Forgue, Bob Balmer, train driver from Kinloss, Nigel Bodiam, 'soldier' from Dufftown and tea-ladies Lynne Millar from Hopeman and Penny Balmer from Kinloss. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .15/06/13
1940s weekend: Journey to the past with the glorious Keith and Dufftown Railway
Fire engine in middle of Loriston Way in Cove with crews standing in the street.
Man taken to hospital after early morning bedroom fire in Cove
Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall, who has signed a new three-year contract. Image: Elgin City FC
Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract
Five young people pose with their drinks at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
GALLERY: Packed crowds in Stonehaven for first night of Midsummer Beer Happening
Nigg oil terminal.
End of an era at decades-old Nigg oil terminal
Scottish Labour has won a council by-election in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire (PA)
McLaren’s Artura storms the hybrid scene
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen's bounce after great escape…