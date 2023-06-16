Mortgage rates: Is there more pain to come for households?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortgage rates: Is there more pain to come for households?

By Press Association
Mortgage rates have been on the increase recently (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mortgage rates have been on the increase recently (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mortgage rates have continued to climb, with Nationwide Building Society raising rates from Friday.

Here is a look at what is happening in the mortgage market and where rates could go from here:

– What has been happening in the mortgage market in recent weeks?

Rates have been on the increase and some lenders temporarily withdrew deals available through brokers, later putting them back on sale, to help manage the flow of applications.

– Why have mortgage rates been increasing?

Some variable rate mortgage deals directly track the Bank of England base rate and they automatically increase in line with the base rate. The rate has climbed 12 times in a row.

Borrowers can also end up on a standard variable rate (SVR) when their initial mortgage deal ends. The SVR is set by lenders individually but it can often roughly follow movements in the base rate.

The bulk of mortgaged UK homeowners tend to take out fixed-rate deals. Swap rates underpin the pricing of fixed-rate mortgages and these have been rising amid expectations around inflation, which has turned out to be more “sticky” than some had expected.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation rose by 8.7% in the 12 months to April 2023, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

UK interest rates
The squeeze on mortgage holders is set to tighten as the Bank of England gets ready to hike interest rates for the 13th time in a row, experts have said (Yui Mok/PA)

– Is there more mortgage pain to come?

Given that a large chunk of homeowners are sitting on fixed rates, many are yet to feel the impact of recent mortgage rate increases on their budgets. This will add to the squeeze that households are already feeling from a range of other bills, such as surging food costs.

Around 800,000 fixed-rate deals are due to end in the second half of this year, according to trade association UK Finance.

– What is next for mortgage rates?

No one can say for certain what will happen to mortgage rates in the future.

What we do know, however, is that the next Bank of England base rate decision is next week.

Experts are predicting that there will be a 13th base rate increase, with a potential 0.25 percentage point rate hike, taking the base rate to 4.75%.

Meanwhile, fixed-rate mortgages have already been on an upward march.

The average two-year fixed-rate residential mortgage on the market was sitting at just below 6% on Friday, according to financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk.

– What help is available if I am struggling with my payments?

Speak to your lender as early as possible. They may be able to suggest various options to keep monthly payments more manageable, although some, such as extending the mortgage term, may mean paying more over the longer term, so any decision needs to be weighed up carefully.

If you are coming to the end of a mortgage, a broker could help with finding a deal that is right for you.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, said: “Mortgage lenders are obliged to offer support to their customers, so those struggling to meet mortgage payments should speak to their lender about what help is available.

“Doing so will not affect your credit rating. Further support may come in the form of temporary break from payments, interest-only repayments or extending the term of the mortgage.

“If you’re entitled to benefits such as universal credit, you may be able to apply for the Government’s support for mortgage interest loan scheme.”

