Policy stuck in consultation ‘covers 29% of UK emission cuts needed by 2032’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Policy stuck in consultation ‘covers 29% of UK emission cuts needed by 2032’

By Press Association
Almost a third of emissions that the UK Government needs to cut by 2032 to meet legally binding climate targets are covered by policies stuck in consultation, analysis suggests (PA)
Almost a third of emissions that the UK Government needs to cut by 2032 to meet legally binding climate targets are covered by policies stuck in consultation, analysis suggests (PA)

Almost a third of emissions that the UK Government needs to cut by 2032 to meet legally binding climate targets are covered by policies stuck in consultation, analysis suggests.

The Government released more than 2,800 pages of detailed plans – The Carbon Budget Delivery Plan – on March 30, outlining how it will meet net zero goals.

It comes after the High Court ordered the Government to revise its original Net Zero Strategy last July over concerns it would fail to deliver the country’s 2050 climate target.

However, think tank Green Alliance, which has scrutinised the new Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, said the Government still does not have a credible proposal to reach net zero by 2050.

The group said 85% of the emissions reductions needed in the period up to 2032 – known as the fifth carbon budget period – are covered by the new plans.

Of that, only 35% of emissions cuts are covered by confirmed policies while 21% are covered by policy promises, their analysis suggests.

Almost a third – 29% – of reductions needed are covered by policies currently under consultation, the group said.

It is now urging ministers to move the key policies through the consultation stage “quickly and effectively”, especially in light of the upcoming general election expected next year.

The think tank considers policy to be under consultation until the Government confirms a timeline for implementation or an act of parliament receives royal assent.

It cited political turmoil and the reorganisation of government departments responsible for decarbonisation as factors that have contributed to consultations being frequently delayed or curtailed.

Ruth Chambers, senior fellow and legislative expert at Green Alliance, said the plans have also been drawn up without the input of experts.

“Policies which are developed with consultation are likely to be more effective: saving time and money, reducing legal risk and increasing impact,” she said.

“However, there is an increasing tendency towards ‘black box’ policy making, where experts, businesses and the public are excluded or opportunities to engage are severely curtailed.

“The Government’s recent environmental improvement plan is one example, where milestones to guide Government action were drawn up without the input of groups whose help would be integral to meeting them.”

Among those currently under consultation is the Zero Emissions Vehicle mandate, which would deliver the largest emissions savings of any proposed government policy.

Green Alliance said the final consultation on the mandate, which was announced on March 30, has been repeatedly delayed, making its planned introduction in January 2024 uncertain.

The group also said the clean heat market mechanism – also known as the “heat pump mandate” – is another policy not progressing forward fast enough after the most recent consultation closed on June 8.

Overall, the think tank’s analysis suggests the Government’s plans have gone backwards as the Net Zero Strategy covered 87% of emission reductions needed, compared to the Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, which covers 85%.

“There are only so many times the UK can claim climate leadership while falling short of its own targets,” Sophie O’Connell, policy adviser at Green Alliance, said.

“A clear and transparent plan for how we’ll reduce emissions will allow people and industries to prepare for the changes ahead.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We have a dynamic long-term plan for a transition that will take place over the next 14 years and many of the proposals and policies will be phased in over this time frame.

“Given our success in decarbonisation to date we are confident in our approach.

“However, this plan does not intend to predict the exact shape of the British economy in 2037 or later, and nor should it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer