NHS Highland halts chemotherapy for some cancer patients after consultant leaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

NHS Highland halts chemotherapy for some cancer patients after consultant leaves

By Press Association
NHS Highland said dozens of patients will be affected (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS Highland said dozens of patients will be affected (Jeff Moore/PA)

Cancer patients in some of Scotland’s most rural areas are experiencing “disruption and delay” to their treatment after a specialist doctor quit earlier than expected.

In an update to “key stakeholders”, NHS Highland said the specialist colorectal oncology consultant left the board’s employment “earlier than planned” and bosses have not been able to source a replacement, with the impact also being felt in the Western Isles.

According to the board, 78 current patients will experience delays or disruption to treatment, while 13 will not begin treatment until the issue is resolved.

The Scottish Government has been notified, according to the update – which was shared by Scottish Labour – and has since written to the other 13 health boards in the country seeking support for the impacted authorities “but at this time we do not have an indication of when this will occur”, NHS Highland said.

“This unfortunately means patients in NHS Highland and the Western Isles are likely to experience delay and disruption to their treatment until we can find a replacement or a national solution for all our patients is developed,” the health board said.  “We have written to all 78 patients affected to explain that their consultant has left.

“Yesterday, it was agreed on the advice of professional medical, nursing and pharmacy colleagues that it was no longer safe to continue administering chemotherapy to those patients who are not under the clinical supervision of a colorectal oncology consultant.

“We are currently suspending treatment for these and are unable to commence treatment for 13 patients identified as requiring chemotherapy.

“This position will be under continuous review, but at this time we are sorry that we are unable to advise our patients of when their chemotherapy treatments will be offered.

“For our patients this will be a very worrying time and personal contact is being made with these patients through their specialist nurse.

Jackie Baillie
Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie described the situation as a ‘travesty’ (PA)

“For our staff this is also a challenging situation to face which is unprecedented and we thank them for their continued dedication to their roles.”

The board said other cancer centres in Scotland have also been hit by a shortage in specialist doctors, particularly those in the colorectal field, but NHS Grampian and NHS Tayside “have offered to take a small proportion of our patients”.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is a travesty for those affected and a national scandal.

“Cancer is Scotland’s biggest killer and swift treatment is key, but these patients are being left to deteriorate because of a workforce crisis the SNP let spiral out of control.

“This is the devastating reality of the SNP’s record – lives at risk and the very founding principles of our NHS under threat.

“The Scottish Government must act now and help NHS Highland through this crisis before patients pay the price.”

Labour Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant described the situation as a “disgrace”, adding the board has been “sounding the alarm for months” with the Scottish Government, having reported the problem in April.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have a shortage of a colorectal consultant oncologist. There is a national shortage of these specialists and we have not been able to find either permanent or locum cover.

“Unfortunately, this means that some patients will experience delays in accessing specialist treatment in Highland, and a small number of patients may have current treatment disrupted. We are contacting all patients affected to explain and apologise for this. We are sorry that this has happened and are working hard to find solutions as quickly as possible.

“NHS Highland has had offers of help from two other boards. Clinical and management colleagues are now working through these offers to understand how best to deploy the oncologist support.

“We have therefore made progress but will still need substantial additional input. We anticipate the other two cancer centres in Scotland will be in touch within the coming week once they have assessed their ability to provide support.

“There remains a national shortage of oncologists including locum workforce, further exacerbated by the sub-specialising which occurs within the discipline. Boards remain in active communication including within the National Oncology Co-ordination Group, and directly, board to board.

“NHS Scotland is working across the boards to find the clinical solutions which are needed. Further updates will follow next week.”

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “I understand the significant distress this will cause the people affected and we have been working across NHS Scotland to address staffing as a matter of urgency.

“We are supporting a dedicated group, reporting directly to health board chief executives, to find solutions to pressures on oncology services throughout Scotland, including those in NHS Highland.

“Our absolute focus is to improve cancer survival and make sure everyone gets excellent and accessible care.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on all aspects of health and social care, and cancer services were no exception. The Cancer Strategy launched this week will make sure we are properly delivering these vital services and clearly directing future investments.

“As the First Minister said, pausing cancer screening for a number of months was arguably the most difficult decision the government had to take during the pandemic.

“We are working through that backlog, seeing more patients in the past quarter than in the previous one, but recognising the challenges that remain.

“We are taking a range of actions, because cancer treatment and the recovery of those waiting times and of the national health service are of the highest priority to the government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer