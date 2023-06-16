Business leaders ‘do not have confidence’ to fund DRS firm Circularity Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business leaders ‘do not have confidence’ to fund DRS firm Circularity Scotland

By Press Association
Scotland’s deposit return scheme will not now begin until October 2025 at the earliest – and it will not include glass (PA)
Scotland's deposit return scheme will not now begin until October 2025 at the earliest – and it will not include glass (PA)

Business leaders have said they no longer have the confidence to fund Circularity Scotland – the company set up to run the country’s stalled deposit return scheme.

While First Minister Humza Yousaf issued a plea to firms to get behind Circularity Scotland Limited (CSL) as it appears to be on the verge of collapse, a statement from retailers, soft drinks firms and the body which represents pubs and breweries said that given the ongoing political uncertainty, “we don’t have the confidence required to provide further voluntary funding”.

The statement, issued jointly by the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Soft Drinks Association and the Scottish Retail Consortium, added: “It is now a matter for the CSL board to determine how it wishes to administer the company’s affairs.”

It came after Mr Yousaf had appealed to business leaders to continue to provide the cash to fund CSL, even though the deposit return scheme (DRS) will not now begin in Scotland for more than two years.

He insisted problems at Circularity Scotland are linked to the UK Government’s actions to “sabotage” the DRS.

He also told the PA news agency that Green MSP Lorna Slater’s position as circular economy minister in the Scottish Government is “absolutely” secure.

His comments came after it emerged staff at Circularity Scotland have been sent home, with no certainty about whether this month’s wages will be paid.

That followed on from the Scottish Government’s announcement of a fourth delay to the DRS, after the UK Government ruled the scheme north of the border could not go ahead with glass bottles included.

The Scottish scheme will not now come into force until October 2025 at the earliest, when the UK Government introduces its own initiative.

Mr Yousaf said: “Unfortunately, Circularity Scotland find themselves in a difficult position because of the 11th hour intervention of the UK Government.”

Plastic bottles
Scotland's deposit return scheme will not now begin until October 2025 at the earliest – and it will not include glass (PA)

Adding that the Scottish Government had “made the point that that intervention would undoubtedly be damaging not just to the deposit return scheme but to Circularity Scotland too”, he called on businesses to get behind the DRS administrator.

The First Minister said: “We know that a separate Scottish scheme can’t go ahead, but of course we’re looking to align with the UK scheme in October 2025, that’s the date the UK Government have provided.

“So I think it would be important to make sure Circularity Scotland continue, to make sure industry in Scotland is ready for when that scheme comes into place.”

Speaking from Jersey where he was attending a meeting of the British-Irish Council, Mr Yousaf said he hopes industry will now take a “pragmatic approach” to continue to fund Circularity Scotland.

Humza Yousaf said circular economy minister Lorna Slater has put ‘every ounce of effort’ into the DRS (Jane Barlow/PA)

However in their statement, the business leaders said: “Our members have collectively invested significant time and tens of millions of pounds in good faith to help establish a scheme administrator in Scotland to meet a deadline originally set by the Scottish Government.

“Sadly, a high degree of political uncertainty has now disrupted plans and timings, putting the future of Circularity Scotland Limited (CSL) at risk.”

Mr Yousaf also insisted Ms Slater had done “everything she possibly can” on deposit return.

“She’s put every effort, every ounce of energy into getting the deposit return scheme up and running,” the First Minister said.

He blamed the “last-minute intervention” from the UK Government to “derail our scheme” for the latest delay, saying: “They have done that purposely to sabotage the deposit return scheme.

“They have unfortunately succeeded in sabotaging a separate Scottish deposit return scheme and that’s why we have to align with the UK scheme.

“That’s why we are urging the industry to continue to find the funds for Circularity Scotland so they can help to ensure that business is ready for and that scheme comes into place.”

