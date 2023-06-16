Comedian and ex-doctor Adam Kay urges striking medics not to give up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Comedian and ex-doctor Adam Kay urges striking medics not to give up

By Press Association
TV writer, author, and former doctor Adam Kay, speaks as striking junior doctors from the British Medical Association take part in a rally in Parliament Square (Lucy North/PA)
TV writer, author, and former doctor Adam Kay, speaks as striking junior doctors from the British Medical Association take part in a rally in Parliament Square (Lucy North/PA)

Comedian Adam Kay has turned out to support hundreds of junior doctors who gathered at Parliament Square demanding higher wages.

The former NHS doctor, whose bestselling book This Is Going To Hurt was adapted into a BBC comedy-drama, made a surprise appearance on Friday.

He told cheering protesters not to “compromise one millimetre” in their struggle with the Government over an above-inflation pay package.

The rally came after medics warned they would be prepared to strike “every month” until next spring.

Junior doctors across England are currently striking for 72 hours as temperatures reach the high-20s.

NHS bosses have warned that the hot weather contributed to one of the “busiest days ever” in A&E departments this week.

The demonstrators filed past the statues of Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George carrying placards reading, “National Health Shambles”, “Strike to Save the NHS”, and “Claps Don’t Pay Bills” before gathering on Parliament Green in view of Big Ben.

One demonstrator held a cardboard sign reading: “I can’t afford an actual sign – please restore my pay.”

Kay, 43, took to the stage amid a chorus of cheers and applause, telling the crowd: “What I wrote about in 2016 was in response to a government claiming the doctors are being lazy and a lot’s changed in those years but that hasn’t.

Industrial strike
Striking junior doctors gathered in front of Big Ben (Lucy North/PA)

“What you obviously know – and what the Government doesn’t seem to work out – is that I was earning 25% more than people are earning now.

“I was not 25% better than anyone here – I was markedly worse.

“The most frequent comment from your detractors goes like this: ‘Just leave then’.

“Everyone is leaving – and that’s exactly what the problem is.

“Everyone will leave until there’s no doctors left which means there’s no NHS.

“I can’t remember the last time I looked on Facebook and didn’t see one of my former colleagues looking for another life in another industry or another country.

Industrial strike
Striking junior doctors are demanding a pay rise (Lucy North/PA)

“You don’t need to compromise one millimetre. All you are asking for is the money you deserve.”

Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chair of the BMA Junior Doctors Committee, also made a speech, insisting that junior doctors would “continue to strike hard” until the Government came to the table.

He continued: “Strike is the only meaningful tool we have to affect change.

“Without your action we’d be disregarded and ignored.”

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

In an interview with the PA news agency, Dr Trivedi welcomed Kay’s contribution, saying: “People have read his book and screenplay which has resonated with members of the public.

“They depict the gruelling reality of working in the NHS when you have understaffed rotas, seeing death and despair on a daily basis, and burnout rife.”

He added: “We don’t need to strike. All we want is an honest government having an honest conversation with us – but if we need to, we will.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer