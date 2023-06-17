Fears raised over ‘sting in tail’ post-Brexit border charge for food – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fears raised over ‘sting in tail’ post-Brexit border charge for food – report

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Concerns have reportedly been raised that a post-Brexit border charge proposed by the Government for EU food imports will filter through to consumers.

The planned policy – outlined in a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) consultation paper – would see businesses pay a flat-rate inspection fee of up to £43 per consignment.

Shane Brennan, director of the Cold Chain Federation, told The Observer that the proposal would be “the sting in the tail” of the post-Brexit food inspection regime and it would be “unavoidable” that the cost would hit UK consumers too.

“This Government tax for importing food goods from Europe comes on top of the costs of vets’ and customs agents’ fees, as well as increased supply chain costs, all arising from the post-Brexit realities of trying to service the UK,” he said.

“Forty-three pounds doesn’t sound like a lot but, given that we import thousands of consignments of food goods through Dover every day, it amounts to a border tax costing the industry millions. It is unavoidable that these costs will filter through to consumers.”

Industry sources expressed concerns to the paper for smaller British retailers such as delis which import lots of small orders of special items from the EU such as Parma ham, French cheeses or Belgian chocolates.

Defra has proposed what it terms a common user charge which would be used to recover operating costs for Government-run border control posts in England.

The rate is estimated to be in the region of £20 to £43, according to a consultation paper by the department.

It comes as households face ongoing cost-of-living pressures including soaring grocery prices and increases in the cost of some popular products.

The most recent official data showed that food inflation struck 19.3% in April, dipping only slightly from March’s eye-watering 19.6% and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

A UK Government spokesman said: “Growing the economy and supporting small businesses are priorities for this government.

“The estimated charge of £20 to £43 is an indicative range while we continue to determine the full scale of operating costs and finalise the risk categories under the Target Operating Model.

“We are currently consulting with the sector and businesses to ensure we take the fairest approach that works for them, while also facilitating the movement of goods into the country and protecting our biosecurity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Craft beer fans soaked in the sun, music and atmosphere at the last day of the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Festivalgoers turn out in Hawaiian shirts for last day of Midsummer Beer Happening
Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Thousands celebrate 93rd anniversary of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles praises 'fine traditions' in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious…
Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch
Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin
Ryan Luckhurst of Inver Ross who completed 6 events at the Highland Rally.
Inver Ross member to compete at RHS
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Speyside farm to host technical sheep event