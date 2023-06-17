Bill banning councils from boycotting Israeli goods due to be unveiled next week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Laws aimed at banning councils from imposing boycotts on Israeli goods are expected to be unveiled next week.

The proposed legislation will prevent public bodies from adopting their own approach to international relations including through sanctions and divestment campaigns.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Bill was first set out in the Queen’s Speech following a commitment in the 2019 Conservative general election manifesto.

The Telegraph reported that Communities Secretary Michael Gove will introduce legislation on Monday.

He told the paper: “It is simply wrong that public bodies have been wasting taxpayers’ time and money pursuing their own foreign policy agenda.

“The UK must have a consistent approach to foreign policy, set by UK Government.

“These campaigns not only undermine the UK’s foreign policy but lead to appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse. That is why we have taken this decisive action to stop these disruptive policies once and for all.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, supported targeted action against illegal settlements on the West Bank, though did not back a blanket boycott on Israel.

The current Labour leader has said the party does not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.