Video appears to show Tories mocking rules at Covid-era Christmas party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Video appears to show Tories mocking rules at Covid-era Christmas party

By Press Association
The party was said to have taken place at CCHQ on December 14 2020 (PA)
The party was said to have taken place at CCHQ on December 14 2020 (PA)

Footage has emerged appearing to show Tory Party staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions during the height of the pandemic at a Christmas party.

In the video, obtained by the Mirror, one attendee can be heard saying: “As long as we don’t stream that we’re, like, bending the rules,” before laughing while a man and woman hold hands and dance.

The pair crash into a buffet table stacked with food and wine glasses at one point, while other guests walk past wearing paper crowns and clutching alcoholic drinks.

At least 24 people were reportedly at the party which took place at Conservative Party headquarters on December 14 2020, when indoor socialising was banned under Tier 2 restrictions.

Scotland Yard launched an investigation after the Daily Mirror published a picture of the gathering, but concluded that the photo by itself was not sufficient evidence to find an offence had been committed.

The force has been contacted for comment over the latest report.

CCHQ said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to the London mayoral campaign of Shaun Bailey, over the “unauthorised” event.

The failed candidate – who was handed a peerage by former prime minister Boris Johnson in his controversial resignation honours list – has previously apologised for the event.

The footage is likely to cause problems for Rishi Sunak, who is already battling to hold his party together amid a fallout over the report that found Mr Johnson lied about partygate, after drawing condemnation from opposition parties.

It has already reignited criticism over his position on his predecessor-but-one’s resignation appointments, with Tory aide Ben Mallett – awarded an OBE on the list – also visible in the video.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the footage shows Tories “openly mocked the rules the British people followed” while Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said it should make ministers “sick to their stomachs”.

“Revellers at this lockdown Tory booze-up openly mocked the rules the British people followed. The Tories think it’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else,” Ms Rayner said.

“Instead of forcing them to face the consequences, Rishi Sunak has caved into Boris Johnson’s demands and chosen to reward them with honours. It’s a sickening insult.

“This Prime Minister is failing to deliver the integrity he promised and showing he’s too weak to turn the page on 13 years of Tory scandal.”

Ms Cooper said: “Conservative MPs and ministers should be sick to their stomachs seeing this new Partygate footage.

“While families grieved and NHS staff worked on the front line, Conservative Campaign Headquarters partied.

“What’s worse is the current Prime Minister granted Boris Johnson’s request to give some of these people honours.

“There are thousands of families out there who deserve an apology for this scandal – Rishi Sunak should give them one immediately.”

A CCHQ spokesman said: “Senior CCHQ staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14 2020.

“Formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.
Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm
Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live
Averon Bridge
Rescue launched after man falls into River Averon in Alness
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Mea Culpa!' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn't reveal a Dons transfer…
RHS British Wool fashion models show off designs.
Royal Highland Show to host British Wool fashion show
Stonehaven High Street
Police looking for man and woman following disturbance in Stonehaven
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
Ellie Jackson, right, has written a children's book about water safety after her brother Dominic, left, died in 2017 off the Aberdeenshire coast. Image: Ellie Jackson
'I wanted to make sense of my brother's death': Sister of tragic north-east kayaker…
Balmoral Arms.
Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms
Alistair Nairn of Clashnoir Farm, Glenlivet, Moray who has concerns over the connection between rewilding and wildfires in the Highlands.
Glenlivet farmer calls time on rewilding as a 'major' contributing factor to wildfires