Labour ends boycott of crisis-hit CBI and meets with new director general

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Labour ends boycott of crisis-hit CBI and meets with new director general

By Press Association
Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds (PA)
Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds (PA)

Labour has ended its boycott of the crisis-hit Confederation of British Industry (CBI) to discuss changes the lobby group is making in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds met with new director general Rain Newton-Smith this week.

Both Labour and the Conservatives previously cut ties with the confederation – which claims to represent about 190,000 businesses – after a string of harassment allegations in March.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
CBI boss Rain Newton-Smith (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Since then, dozens of women have come forward claiming to have experienced misconduct while working at the CBI, including two who said they were raped.

Ms Newton-Smith has told MPs she is confident the business group can recover from its recent crisis with a turnaround plan after it survived a key confidence vote by members over its future.

But it later emerged that just 371 votes votes had been cast for its plans, intended to help it regain its position as a lobbying powerhouse – indicating that fewer than a third of members took part in the vote.

Labour’s meeting, first reported by the Financial Times, is an early sign relations could be starting to thaw with the business group.

A party source said: “Jonathan and Rain met to discuss the changes the CBI are making. Labour have resumed staff level contact as per the Government and will continue to review political engagement as the CBI work to restore the confidence of their members.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison with Caroline and Ross Millar at Balkello Farm.
Deputy First Minister steps on to Angus farm
Girls just want to have fun. The 80's Live crew in full swing. Supplied by P&J
REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live
Averon Bridge
Rescue launched after man falls into River Averon in Alness
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Mea Culpa!' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn't reveal a Dons transfer…
RHS British Wool fashion models show off designs.
Royal Highland Show to host British Wool fashion show
Stonehaven High Street
Police looking for man and woman following disturbance in Stonehaven
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
Ellie Jackson, right, has written a children's book about water safety after her brother Dominic, left, died in 2017 off the Aberdeenshire coast. Image: Ellie Jackson
'I wanted to make sense of my brother's death': Sister of tragic north-east kayaker…
Balmoral Arms.
Experience Royal Deeside in style with a weekend stay at the Balmoral Arms
Alistair Nairn of Clashnoir Farm, Glenlivet, Moray who has concerns over the connection between rewilding and wildfires in the Highlands.
Glenlivet farmer calls time on rewilding as a 'major' contributing factor to wildfires