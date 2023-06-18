Tech investor Ian Hogarth to chair Government’s AI taskforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tech investor Ian Hogarth to chair Government’s AI taskforce

By Press Association
The AI taskforce will bring together experts from government, industry and academia (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The AI taskforce will bring together experts from government, industry and academia (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tech investor and artificial intelligence specialist Ian Hogarth has said he is “honoured” to be chosen to chair the Government’s new AI Foundation Model Taskforce.

Mr Hogarth co-founded Plural Platform, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in start-ups developing new technologies, and also co-authors the State of AI report, an annual review of the AI industry, safety research and the politics surrounding it.

He is also the co-founder of Songkick, a concert discovery service, which he set up after studying artificial intelligence at the University of Cambridge.

As chair of the AI Foundation Model Taskforce, Mr Hogarth will report directly to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Technology Secretary Chloe Smith, and will focus on driving forward new research into AI safety ahead of a world-first summit on the issue which will be hosted in the UK later this year.

“The Prime Minister has laid out a bold vision for the UK to supercharge the field of AI safety, one that until now has been under-resourced even as AI capabilities have accelerated,” he said.

“I’m honoured to have the chance to chair such an important mission in the lead-up to the first global summit on AI safety in the UK.”

Announcing his appointment on Twitter, Mr Hogarth also shared a form for AI specialists and safety researchers to express interest in working for the taskforce.

The government’s new £100 million AI taskforce will bring together experts from government, industry and academia to research ways of safely developing artificial intelligence and help inform work to develop international safety guidelines.

It is modelled on the vaccine taskforce set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Mr Hogarth’s appointment was announced, Mr Sunak said “we owe it to our children and grandchildren” to develop new AI technologies safely.

“The more artificial intelligence progresses, the greater the opportunities are to grow our economy and deliver better public services,” he said.

“But with such potential to transform our future, we owe it to our children and our grandchildren to ensure AI develops safely and responsibly.

“As one of the leading figures in UK tech, it’s great to have Ian leading our expert taskforce, empowered with authority and agility to build our leadership in AI safety and development.

“It will ensure we do things differently and move with the same pace and vigour as we rise to meet the task ahead.”

Ms Smith added: “With Ian on board, the taskforce will be perfectly placed to strengthen the UK’s leadership on AI and ensure that British people and businesses have access to the trustworthy tools they need to benefit from the many opportunities artificial intelligence has to offer.”

