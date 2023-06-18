Strikes by health workers hit half-a-million appointments in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strikes by health workers hit half-a-million appointments in England

By Press Association
Signs at the accident and emergency department of a hospital (PA)
Signs at the accident and emergency department of a hospital (PA)

More than half a million appointments, operations and procedures have been postponed in England as a result of the wave of industrial unrest in the NHS.

Strikes began towards the end of 2022 in the bitter dispute over NHS pay.

The first mass walkout of nurses in history took place in mid-December, with ambulance workers, physiotherapists and other health workers following suit in subsequent weeks.

In March this year, junior doctors began the first in a wave of strikes, heaping further disruption on the health service.

Some 539,231 appointments, procedures and operations have been postponed as a result of the strikes in England.

This data does not include figures on last week’s 72-hour walkout by junior medics from the British Medical Association (BMA).

The dispute is ongoing for some workers, in particular junior doctors and nurses.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are being balloted over the prospect of continuing walkouts until Christmas, with the vote due to close on June 23.

Meanwhile, doctors are continuing action while calling for “full pay restoration”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay insisted that his door is still open for negotiations with junior doctors but said there needs to be “movement on both sides”.

Hospital consultants in England have announced they will strike for two days in July if they vote in favour of industrial action.

The BMA said its members will walk out on July 20 and 21 if consultants vote in favour. Results from the ballot are due by the end of the month.

Some unions have settled the matter with ministers after the NHS Staff Council voted to accept the Government’s revised pay offer for staff on the Agenda for Change contract including paramedics, nurses and physiotherapists.

This means that staff on the contract – which includes more than a million NHS workers – will see a bump in their pay packets in coming days.

The new offer represented a 5% pay rise this year and a cash sum for last year for the majority of staff on the contract – which includes all NHS workers apart from doctors, dentists and very senior managers.

But the RCN and Unite rejected the offer and said they were still in dispute with the Government.

Members of these unions will get the pay bump even though they rejected the offer.

