Rape victims to be offered CPS meeting after not guilty pleas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rape victims to be offered CPS meeting after not guilty pleas

By Press Association
Rape victims will be given the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prosecutors involved in their case under new plans (Picture posed by model/PA)
Rape victims will be given the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prosecutors involved in their case under new plans (Picture posed by model/PA)

Rape victims will be given the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prosecution teams involved in their case to discuss concerns about the criminal justice system ahead of trial under new plans.

The measures are aimed at reducing the number of complainants who withdraw from the process over fears about giving evidence.

They would see Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) staff offer to meet adult victims in person in the event that an alleged attacker enters a not guilty plea in court.

It is hoped this would allow for any concerns or questions the complainant may have to be addressed in order to help guide them through the criminal justice system.

Rape cases carry a higher rate of not guilty pleas than other offences, according to research.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “Going to court as a victim can be daunting and confusing so meetings with the prosecution team will ensure they can have their questions answered and worries eased.

“Helping rape victims to give their best evidence will ensure we put more of these vile attackers behind bars.”

Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill KC said: “Victims deserve, and rightly expect, to be supported, informed and treated fairly. They are central to our cases and our ability to bring successful prosecutions.

“This new offer for a meeting between adult victims of rape and other serious sexual offences and a member of the prosecution team complements the service we are developing for all victims through our Victim Transformation Programme.

“We hope it will help give victims confidence in attending court and highlight the support available to them when giving evidence.”

The new obligation for staff to offer to meet complainants will form part of an updated Victims’ Code, the principles of which will be put on a statutory footing through the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

The Bill begins its next stage through Parliament on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Thousands descended on Hazlehead Park for the triumphant return of the Aberdeen Highland Games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Fantastic way to spend the day': Thousands turn out for Aberdeen's Highland Games
May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Rape victims will be given the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prosecutors involved in their case under new plans (Picture posed by model/PA)
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea