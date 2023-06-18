Rape victims to be offered CPS meeting after not guilty pleas

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rape victims will be given the opportunity to meet face-to-face with prosecution teams involved in their case to discuss concerns about the criminal justice system ahead of trial under new plans.

The measures are aimed at reducing the number of complainants who withdraw from the process over fears about giving evidence.

They would see Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) staff offer to meet adult victims in person in the event that an alleged attacker enters a not guilty plea in court.

It is hoped this would allow for any concerns or questions the complainant may have to be addressed in order to help guide them through the criminal justice system.

Rape cases carry a higher rate of not guilty pleas than other offences, according to research.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “Going to court as a victim can be daunting and confusing so meetings with the prosecution team will ensure they can have their questions answered and worries eased.

“Helping rape victims to give their best evidence will ensure we put more of these vile attackers behind bars.”

Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill KC said: “Victims deserve, and rightly expect, to be supported, informed and treated fairly. They are central to our cases and our ability to bring successful prosecutions.

“This new offer for a meeting between adult victims of rape and other serious sexual offences and a member of the prosecution team complements the service we are developing for all victims through our Victim Transformation Programme.

“We hope it will help give victims confidence in attending court and highlight the support available to them when giving evidence.”

The new obligation for staff to offer to meet complainants will form part of an updated Victims’ Code, the principles of which will be put on a statutory footing through the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

The Bill begins its next stage through Parliament on Monday.