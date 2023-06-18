Sunak ‘expected to skip debate’ on damning Boris Johnson partygate report – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Sunak ‘expected to skip debate’ on damning Boris Johnson partygate report – reports

By Press Association
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to skip a debate of the damning report that found Boris Johnson lied over partygate, amid reignited anger over the scandal following a newly published video.

The motion on the Privileges Committee’s findings comes as Scotland Yard is “considering” the footage from a 2020 Christmas gathering at Conservative Party headquarters.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who has apologised for the video showing Tory staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions, will also abstain from a vote.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove on the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg

He said it was a matter for each individual MP to decide their own course of action over the committee findings – leaving the door open for other Conservatives to follow suit and potentially avoid casting a ballot.

Whether or not a vote on the report takes place on Monday – which is incidentally the former prime minister’s birthday – depends in part on how many Johnson loyalists decide to oppose the report.

The former prime minister was urging his allies not to oppose it, arguing the sanctions have no practical effect, although critics argue the level of support shown for him would have been low anyway.

Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but allies of Mr Johnson warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain as candidates at the next election if they back the motion.

Rishi Sunak visit to US
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could skip the debate on the Privileges Committee report

Senior backbencher Bill Cash, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said he would turn up to vote against the findings, citing the former prime minister’s “historic achievements”.

But with at least three potentially damaging by-elections looming following the resignations of Mr Johnson, Nigel Adams and David Warburton, many could decide instead to spend Monday hitting the campaign trail.

No 10 has declined to say whether the Prime Minister will turn up to back the report, but he will be hosting a foreign leader in Downing Street on Monday which could give him an excuse not to take part.

The Times and The Telegraph newspapers report he is expected to not to cast a vote on the committee’s findings.

In a scathing 108-page report, the cross-party group of MPs recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson’s “repeated contempts” of Parliament had he not pre-emptively resigned.  It also says he should be denied the parliamentary pass usually given to former MPs.

The former Conservative leader has dismissed the findings of the committee, which he likened to a “kangaroo court,” as smacking of “bias” – attacks which led it to recommend a harsher sanction against him.

If the report is not opposed then it could just be nodded through the Commons.

The sanctions proposed by the Tory-majority committee are expected to pass regardless, with only a relatively small group of Johnson loyalists expected to oppose the report’s findings.

Downing Street partygate
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, the day after his appearance before the Commons Privileges committee

The debate comes after the Sunday Mirror obtained a video appearing to show Conservative staff dancing and joking about Covid restrictions at the height of the pandemic.

The footage of the event, which happened when indoor socialising was banned and people across the country were separated from family and friends, poses a further setback to Mr Sunak’s efforts to move on from his predecessor-but-one’s legacy.

It has also renewed accusations from opposition parties that the Prime Minister is “weak” for not intervening over Mr Johnson’s resignation honours.

Both former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallet – who were handed a peerage and an OBE, respectively – attended the gathering.

Mr Gove told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg the pair should not be stripped of their honours because rules allow outgoing prime ministers to make such appointments.

The Metropolitan Police, which previously investigated the gathering and claimed there was “insufficient evidence to disprove the version of events provided by attendees,” has said it is looking at the video.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of the footage and are considering it.”

CCHQ said “formal disciplinary action” was taken against four staff members, who were seconded to Mr Bailey’s mayoral campaign, over the “unauthorised” event.

Mr Bailey had reportedly left the gathering when the video was taken and has previously apologised for his involvement.

