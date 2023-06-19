‘No running commentary’ on efforts to restore Stormont – NI Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No running commentary’ on efforts to restore Stormont – NI Secretary

By Press Association
Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin (left) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris during a press conference at Mansion House, in London, after the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin (left) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris during a press conference at Mansion House, in London, after the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary stressed the importance of privacy to any negotiations to restore powersharing, as he declined to give a “running commentary” on talks with the DUP.

It comes amid ongoing efforts to restore Stormont, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) still refusing to re-enter the Executive despite the Windsor Framework – agreed between the UK and the EU earlier this year – making a number of changes to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP is blocking the devolved institutions in Belfast in a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol and the party has insisted it will not return to Stormont until it secures further legislative assurances from the UK Government around sovereignty and trade.

A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference took place in central London on Monday, with both governments making renewed pledges to restore governance in the region.

A joint communique, issued after the meeting at the Mansion House, said that politicians “discussed the serious and deepening consequences for people in Northern Ireland arising from the ongoing absence of fully functioning institutions”.

“I engage regularly with all political parties in Northern Ireland, including the DUP,” Mr Heaton-Harris told reporters.

But declining to comment further, he said he would not be giving a “running commentary”.

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in London
(left to right) Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin (left), Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee at the Mansion House (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“When it came to the Windsor Framework, I think I learned the lesson that the best place for negotiations on such an important issue are done in private.”

Both governments continue to disagree over the UK’s legacy Bill, which proposes an offer of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of crimes during the Troubles who co-operate with a truth-recovery body.

It is vocally opposed by victims’ groups and political parties in Northern Ireland, and Tanaiste Micheal Martin said that Irish concerns remain.

The Fianna Fail leader said that the Government had “fundamental concerns about legislation before parliament”, insisting that the best approach was the “two governments working collectively together with the parties in Northern Ireland”.

But he played down any prospect of the Government bringing a case to the European Court of Human Rights over the Bill, calling any suggestions “premature”.

Mr Heaton-Harris insisted that the UK Government would “continue with the legacy Bill”.

He said that recent amendments had improved the Bill, adding: “I will be able to say, I am assured, have had assurances, that this does fulfil all the requirements under our international obligations.”

