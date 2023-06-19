Final-year students given no degree classification at some universities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Final-year students given no degree classification at some universities

By Press Association
Final-year students at the University of Edinburgh have been told they will not receive a degree classification (Jane Barlow/PA)
Final-year students at the University of Edinburgh have been told they will not receive a degree classification (Jane Barlow/PA)

Final-year students at some Scottish universities are facing a “devastating” end to their studies after finding out they would not receive degree classifications.

At the University of Edinburgh, some final-year students received a “provisional award” on Monday, with their results expected at a later date but would not say how many this affected.

Languages student 24-year-old Lily Darvey was one of the affected students.

Miss Darvey said: “Honestly, this outcome is devastating.

“To know that my cohort has worked so hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and consistent striking year after year to now face not a single answer to any of our questions is heartbreaking.”

The student said she is in a “limbo situation” and is unsure about whether she will be able to find a job.

Miss Darvey added: “I am faced with a new level of uncertainty.

“I don’t know whether I have actually graduated, or what my classification is. This leaves me in a limbo. Do I lie in my applications and just say I have a degree?

“I am not even able to give (employers) a date when I will receive my degree.”

The move comes following a long dispute between members of the University and College Union (UCU) and university management.

UCU members are currently participating in a nationwide marking boycott as part of the ongoing nationwide dispute over pensions, pay and working conditions in the sector.

Staff at the University of Edinburgh took strike action last week as those taking part in the boycott face having 50% of their wages deducted as a result.

Students at the University of Strathclyde are also facing a similar situation, according to the UCU.

Those who have completed their degrees will receive a “provisional award” rather than a degree classification, according to an email to students and seen by the PA news agency.

Students at the University of Aberdeen claim they are being “significantly downgraded” in their dissertations which were marked by other members of staff who did not necessarily know of their subject matter.

A spokesperson for the university said “academic standards have been maintained” with marking undertaken by colleagues with “appropriate expertise” allowing students to graduate on time.

Management at the universities insist the delay is as a result of the marking boycott but the UCU say university management have failed to engage in talks to bring the dispute to an end.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “Some students have received a provisional award and will receive their degree classification at a later date. For others, a decision regarding the outcome of their degree has been delayed owing to the marking and assessment boycott.

“We have contacted these students individually to advise them of next steps. We recognise the impact this is having on their lives and future plans, and we share their frustration at being caught in the crossfire of this national dispute.

“Graduations will continue as planned. All students who have been awarded their degree, final or provisional, or who are awaiting a final decision on their degree outcome, will be able to participate in a ceremony.”

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said: “Due to industrial action by members of the University and College Union, it has not been possible to finalise the degree classifications for a small number of our students due to some staff withholding marks.

“The university has awarded unclassified degrees to these students to enable them to graduate and celebrate their achievements with their peers. Affected students will receive their official degree classifications as soon as possible.

“The university regrets the uncertainty that the marking boycott is causing.”

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall called on affected students to contact their universities.

She said: “Many students work for months on their dissertations, intensively reading, learning and writing. They deserve to have all of their work marked and to graduate with a degree classification that accurately reflects the hard work they have put in.

“I urge all students who are rightfully disappointed with their university’s decision to write to their principals and demand that they get round the table and make an offer the UCU can accept so that all students can be satisfied that their degree reflects the extent of their hard work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Final-year students at the University of Edinburgh have been told they will not receive a degree classification (Jane Barlow/PA)
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire