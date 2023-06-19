Final-year students given no degree classification at some universities

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Final-year students at some Scottish universities are facing a “devastating” end to their studies after finding out they would not receive degree classifications.

At the University of Edinburgh, some final-year students received a “provisional award” on Monday, with their results expected at a later date but would not say how many this affected.

Languages student 24-year-old Lily Darvey was one of the affected students.

Miss Darvey said: “Honestly, this outcome is devastating.

“To know that my cohort has worked so hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and consistent striking year after year to now face not a single answer to any of our questions is heartbreaking.”

The student said she is in a “limbo situation” and is unsure about whether she will be able to find a job.

Miss Darvey added: “I am faced with a new level of uncertainty.

“I don’t know whether I have actually graduated, or what my classification is. This leaves me in a limbo. Do I lie in my applications and just say I have a degree?

“I am not even able to give (employers) a date when I will receive my degree.”

The move comes following a long dispute between members of the University and College Union (UCU) and university management.

UCU members are currently participating in a nationwide marking boycott as part of the ongoing nationwide dispute over pensions, pay and working conditions in the sector.

Staff at the University of Edinburgh took strike action last week as those taking part in the boycott face having 50% of their wages deducted as a result.

Students at the University of Strathclyde are also facing a similar situation, according to the UCU.

Those who have completed their degrees will receive a “provisional award” rather than a degree classification, according to an email to students and seen by the PA news agency.

Students at the University of Aberdeen claim they are being “significantly downgraded” in their dissertations which were marked by other members of staff who did not necessarily know of their subject matter.

I cannot fit the full length of the email I have written to Peter Mathieson, principal of @EdinburghUniI have an indefinite deferred decision, all because the university is not willing to support its staff, it should never have come to this @ucu @ucuedinburgh #markingboycott pic.twitter.com/Je9Tkydu7i — 🫧lily🫧 (@lilmonkeee) June 19, 2023

A spokesperson for the university said “academic standards have been maintained” with marking undertaken by colleagues with “appropriate expertise” allowing students to graduate on time.

Management at the universities insist the delay is as a result of the marking boycott but the UCU say university management have failed to engage in talks to bring the dispute to an end.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “Some students have received a provisional award and will receive their degree classification at a later date. For others, a decision regarding the outcome of their degree has been delayed owing to the marking and assessment boycott.

“We have contacted these students individually to advise them of next steps. We recognise the impact this is having on their lives and future plans, and we share their frustration at being caught in the crossfire of this national dispute.

“Graduations will continue as planned. All students who have been awarded their degree, final or provisional, or who are awaiting a final decision on their degree outcome, will be able to participate in a ceremony.”

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said: “Due to industrial action by members of the University and College Union, it has not been possible to finalise the degree classifications for a small number of our students due to some staff withholding marks.

“The university has awarded unclassified degrees to these students to enable them to graduate and celebrate their achievements with their peers. Affected students will receive their official degree classifications as soon as possible.

“The university regrets the uncertainty that the marking boycott is causing.”

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall called on affected students to contact their universities.

She said: “Many students work for months on their dissertations, intensively reading, learning and writing. They deserve to have all of their work marked and to graduate with a degree classification that accurately reflects the hard work they have put in.

“I urge all students who are rightfully disappointed with their university’s decision to write to their principals and demand that they get round the table and make an offer the UCU can accept so that all students can be satisfied that their degree reflects the extent of their hard work.”