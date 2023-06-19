Johnson’s premiership ‘disastrous from start to finish’, says O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson’s premiership ‘disastrous from start to finish’, says O’Neill

By Press Association
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill has been a long-time critic of Boris Johnson (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has been a long-time critic of Boris Johnson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said Boris Johnson’s premiership was “disastrous from start to finish”, as MPs debated the findings of the Privileges Committee’s partygate report.

The committee found that Boris Johnson misled Parliament when he told the Commons that Covid rules had been obeyed despite parties taking place in No 10.

When asked if she would urge the DUP to vote in favour of the report, Ms O’Neill said “that’s for them to resolve”.

She added: “But I am very clear around Boris Johnson’s role, in the fact that he’s been disastrous from start to finish.”

The Sinn Fein Stormont leader has been a long-time critic of Mr Johnson.

On Monday, Ms O’Neill said the Conservative’s time in government had been “bad for everybody”.

“Well, I think the Tories have been bad for everybody throughout all of their tenure – look at the complete mess of previous prime ministers crashing the economy,” she said.

“Later this week, we’re going to hear more about mortgage hikes, interest rate hikes, that’s affecting people’s lives.”

Ms O’Neill said real people’s lives were being impacted by Conservative decision-making, while Tories themselves engaged in “battling and bravado”.

“This is why I think that we have to look towards the future and something better for us all and I think that’s going to be found in constitutional change,” she said.

Ms O’Neill was herself heavily criticised for her attendance at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey in Belfast in 2020 at a time when strict limits on such events were in place.

Prosecutors decided to take no action against a number of Sinn Fein politicians who attended the funeral during the pandemic.

