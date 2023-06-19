Penny Mordaunt raises concerns over ‘debasement of the honours system’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Penny Mordaunt raises concerns over ‘debasement of the honours system’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, watched by wife Carrie Johnson (centre holding daughter Romy), reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, watched by wife Carrie Johnson (centre holding daughter Romy), reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Britons believe there has been “debasement of the honours system” by Boris Johnson, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has suggested.

The Conservative minister referred to concerns over the honours system as she listed “contempts” people may feel have been made against them rather than the House of Commons.

Her remarks came as MPs considered a Privileges Committee report that found Mr Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament.

The former prime minister was said to have deliberately misled MPs with his partygate denials and accused of being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, with Mr Johnson hitting out at the “deranged conclusion”.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Mordaunt said: “Our constituents may not appreciate why we are focused on contempt towards the House, as opposed to contempts they may feel have been made against them.

“The lockdown breaches themselves, which grate hard with those who sacrificed so much to keep us all safe, or for others the creation of a culture relaxed about the need to lift restrictions or for others on wider issues such as the debasement of the honours system.

“But we would be wrong to think there is no meaningful consequences to our actions this afternoon.

“The work of the Privileges Committee in producing this report before us today does not just examine the conduct of a former colleague.

“Their work has also sought to defend our rights and privileges in this place. The right not to be misled, the right not to be abused in carrying out our duties.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she would back the report (Victoria Jones/PA)
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she would back the report (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Mordaunt, who said she would support the report, went on: “This matters because the integrity of our institutions matter.

“The respect and trust afforded to them matters. This has real world consequences for the accountability of Members of Parliament to each other and the members of the public they represent.

“Today, all members should do what they think is right, and others should leave them alone to do so.”

Labour MP Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East) said people are concerned about Mr Johnson’s honours list, adding: “The very idea that somebody who has left here as discredited, being convicted by a committee of this House of lying should be entitled to put people in the House of Lords or give them honours from the King is just unfathomable for people, especially when we read at the weekend that some of whom were on his honours list were people partying during the lockdown.

“Boozy shenanigans at Tory HQ.

“What an absolute, utter, complete contempt to this country.”

Labour MP Marsha de Cordova (Battersea) said: “Those honours should be withdrawn.”

Downing Street has suggested Mr Johnson’s resignation honours could be reviewed by a special committee if nominees are deemed to have brought the honours system “into disrepute”.

It comes after a video emerged of a party held at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in December 2020 while Covid restrictions were in place.

Shaun Bailey received an honour (Ian West/PA)
Shaun Bailey received an honour (Ian West/PA)

The event was attended by former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aide Ben Mallet, who were put forward for a peerage and an OBE respectively by Mr Johnson.

No 10 said Rishi Sunak had followed a “longstanding” convention by refusing to interfere with a former prime minister’s resignation honours.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked whether Mr Bailey and Mr Mallet should give up their honours following their attendance at the party, brought up the work of the Forfeiture Committee.

Mr Bailey had reportedly left the gathering when the video was taken and has previously apologised for his involvement.

