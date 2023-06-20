Glastonbury drops Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film booked ‘in good faith’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glastonbury drops Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film booked ‘in good faith’

By Press Association
Glastonbury festival drops Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory film’: We are about unity (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Glastonbury Festival said it stands “against all forms of discrimination” after cancelling a screening of a “conspiracy theory” film about former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The festival said although it believed the film had been booked “in good faith”, it had decided that it was not appropriate to screen.

It comes after the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BDBJ) expressed “deep concern” over the film, titled Oh, Jeremy Corbyn: The Big Lie, which was produced by Platform Films.

It was due to be shown on June 25 at Glastonbury’s Pilton Palais cinema and described, according to the BDBJ, as “the banned Corbyn documentary”.

A statement attributed to Glastonbury said: “Although we believe that the Pilton Palais booked this film in good faith, in the hope of provoking political debate, it’s become clear that it is not appropriate for us to screen it at the festival.

“Glastonbury is about unity and not division, and we stand against all forms of discrimination.”

The response comes after Marie van der Zyl, president of Jewish communal organisation the Board of Deputies, said it would be “profoundly sinister” to have such a film platformed at the festival.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd from the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury in 2017
In a letter to Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, Ms Van der Zyl expressed her “deep concern”.

“This film, we understand, seeks to suggest that organisations such as the Board of Deputies of British Jews, of which I am the president, somehow helped to ‘orchestrate’ Jeremy Corbyn’s downfall as Labour Party leader,” Ms van der Zyl wrote.

Adding that the reported decision to show the film was “worrying” her letter continued: “Your festival is one of the most successful festivals in the UK.

“It seems profoundly sinister for it to be providing a platform to a film which clearly seeks to indoctrinate people into believing a conspiracy theory effectively aimed at Jewish organisations.

“We would request that you not allow your festival to be hijacked by those seeking to promote hatred with no basis in fact, in the same way as we would hope that your festival would not screen films seeking to promote other conspiracy theories, such as anti-vaccination, 9/11 truthers or chemtrails.”

The BDBJ later said it was pleased the film would no longer be shown at the festival.

“We are pleased that in the wake of a letter we sent earlier today, @glastonbury have announced the cancellation of the screening of this film,” the organisation wrote on Twitter.

“Hateful conspiracy theories should have no place in our society.”

Platform Films has been approached for comment.

