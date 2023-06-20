NHS 24 planning system changes ahead of winter, MSPs told

NHS 24 is planning to make changes to its system ahead of the winter, with callers potentially being phoned back when they reach the top of the waiting queue, MSPs have heard.

The app for the service will also soon be able to tell users where the nearest defibrillator is.

Jim Miller, chief executive of NHS 24, spoke to Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday.

The organisation, which is a specialist health board, reported an underspend of almost £800,000 in the last financial year.

Mr Miller said a significant part of this was “not being able to recruit as quickly as we would like”, with particular problems in nursing.

Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said this winter could see the NHS come under even more pressure than last year, and he asked if NHS 24’s performance would improve.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane asked about plans for the winter period (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Miller said winter is always the most challenging period and the organisation is looking to step up its recruitment.

There will also be “changes to the system itself”, he said.

Users could be offered the chance to keep their place in the queue and “get a call back when they are at the top of the queue”, he said, rather than having to wait on the line.

Mr Miller said: “That means that they’re able to go about their day-to-day business and it also means it’s more convenient for them.

“Therefore we would hope there’s less chance they would give up and go elsewhere.

“There is a challenge with that – one of the reasons we’re cautious about that is that sometimes it can create unintended consequences.

“For example, if when the caller is phoned back they’re not there.”

NHS 24’s recently-introduced app has been “tremendously interesting and useful for people”, he said, with a defibrillator location feature planned for the next few weeks.