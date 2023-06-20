More patients faced longest waits in A&E, weekly figures show

The number of patients waiting 12 hours or more in accident and emergency has increased again, after falling for three weeks in a row.

The latest figures show 729 patients spent 12 hours or more in hospital emergency departments in the week ending June 11 – up from 640 the previous week.

Of the 27,292 patients who attended A&E in the latest week, almost seven out of 10 (69.6%) were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target time.

That is up slightly from 69.2% the previous week – but is still well below the Scottish Government’s ambition of having 95% of patients dealt with within four hours.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland also shows there were 2,283 patients who waited eight hours or more in A&E – up from 2,028 the previous week.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These appalling figures make it clear that Humza Yousaf’s disastrous tenure as health secretary is continuing to have a devastating impact on our A&E departments.”

The Tory MSP, who is also a GP, said that “despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the front line, almost one third of patients had to wait more than four hours and the number of patients waiting over eight and 12 hours has increased again”.

Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane described the latest A&E performance figures as ‘appalling’ (PA)

He added: “This is utterly unacceptable. We know that waits of these lengths lead to tragic, needless loss of life.

“It is disgraceful that patients are paying the price for SNP incompetence.

“Even though we are as far away from the winter peak as possible, our A&E departments are still overwhelmed due to the SNP’s dire workforce planning and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy NHS recovery plan.”

Dr Gulhane said current Health Secretary Michael Matheson must “urgently get to grips with these waiting times”.