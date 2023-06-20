Electric-powered ambulance to join fleet by end of the year

The Scottish Ambulance Service will launch its first electric-powered ambulance by the end of the year, MSPs have been told.

The service’s chief executive Pauline Howie said it is in talks with manufacturers about the introduction of the vehicle.

Police Scotland already has a number of electric vehicles in its fleet, but so far they have not been adopted by other blue-light services in Scotland.

Ms Howie spoke to Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday.

She said: “We’re about to prototype the first UK electric ambulance here in Scotland.

“We’re working with vehicle manufacturers to try and identify more carbon-efficient ways of running our vehicle fleet.

“We’re looking at LED lighting across our entire estate.”

Pauline Howie said the service is working to ‘identify more carbon-efficient ways of running our vehicle fleet’ (PA)

Ms Howie said the vehicle would be a UK first, but West Midlands Ambulance Service launched its first all-electric emergency ambulance in 2020.

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the new vehicle is “really exciting” and asked for further details.

Ms Howie said: “It’s very much under development at the moment, we expect it to be introduced into our fleet by the end of the year.”

She said a “proper launch” with the manufacturer would come later.

She continued: “Obviously we need the range, in Scotland, to be significant.

“Because our ambulance fleet covers a significant number of miles, not just in the rural areas but our urban areas too.”

Ms Howie also told the committee she hopes the ambulance service will enter a financially sustainable position within three years.

A report given to the committee said the service faces “a very challenging three years ahead as a result of legacy Covid pressures and unprecedented inflation relating to non-pay costs”.