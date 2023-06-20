MP cleared of bullying after liking tweets calling Nadine Dorries ‘vacuous goon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MP cleared of bullying after liking tweets calling Nadine Dorries ‘vacuous goon’

By Press Association
SNP MP John Nicolson has been cleared of bullying Nadine Dorries (James Manning/PA)
SNP MP John Nicolson has been cleared of bullying Nadine Dorries (James Manning/PA)

An SNP MP has been cleared of bullying Nadine Dorries after liking tweets describing her as “grotesque” and a “vacuous goon”.

John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, had appealed a ruling by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner that his conduct on Twitter had amounted to bullying after a complaint by the former minister.

An independent panel sided with Mr Nicolson, saying Parliament’s bullying policy “had to be interpreted so as not to preclude vigorous opposition to government, or vigorous defence of government policy and actions. Such is our political system”.

The panel added that the standards commissioner had been wrong to ignore Ms Dorries’ own record of tweeting and the fact she had made previous “broad” complaints that had been rejected.

Ms Dorries’ complaint related to a series of “disparaging” tweets Mr Nicolson, the SNP’s culture spokesperson, had liked and retweeted following her appearance at the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in November 2021.

Boris Johnson resignation
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries complained that Mr Nicolson had liked a series of ‘disparaging’ tweets about her (James Manning/PA)

The former culture secretary made a formal complaint to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) almost a year later, in October 2022, alleging that liking these tweets amounted to bullying and harassment.

Although an initial investigation recommended clearing Mr Nicolson, standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg disagreed saying he was “satisfied that Ms Dorries was ‘left feeling vulnerable, upset, undermined, humiliated, denigrated or threatened’ by Mr Nicolson’s conduct” and had therefore been bullied.

Appealing against the decision, Mr Nicolson told the independent panel that the complaint was “political and personal” rather than genuine, and arose from the fact he had been “effective in exposing the complainant’s weakness as a minister and exposing problems with her own record, which might militate against her being accorded a peerage”.

The panel found Mr Greenberg had not paid enough attention to the “highly charged political context” of the complaint or Ms Dorries’ own record of tweeting, which had involved use of “strong language”.

The panel also noted that Ms Dorries had made no complaint at the time Mr Nicolson liked the disparaging tweets, or even after he raised a point of order in the Commons following a subsequent select committee appearance in which she wrongly claimed the subjects of a Channel 4 documentary had been actors.

Concluding that Mr Nicolson had not bullied Ms Dorries, the panel said: “The Bullying and Harassment Policy must have been intended by Parliament to be interpreted so as not to impede or prevent proper opposition, or proper and vigorous defence of government policy.

“The context of this case is far removed from a case of a Member alleged to have bullied a member of staff, or indeed from a case of behaviour between Members in private, or simply as colleagues. As in so many cases, context is vital to understanding a case and applying these tests.

“We emphasise that there are limits to behaviour even in the context of heated debate between government and opposition, but breach of those limits must be examined in the proper way.”

The panel did, however, note that liking and retweeting tweets were not “neutral” acts and Mr Nicolson had been “unwise” to do so with some of the tweets in question.

More from Press and Journal

Met Office map
Thunderstorm weather warning issued in the Highlands
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood signs on for another year at Balmoor
Ineta Dzinguviene killed her baby son at a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh.
Killer mum jailed for smothering 'defenceless' baby boy to death with clingfilm
Former Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison, left, and Leighton Clarkson.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Jess Harwood of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…