Teacher shortages risk ‘decline in standards’ for school pupils, MPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teacher shortages risk ‘decline in standards’ for school pupils, MPs warned

By Press Association
Union bosses told the Commons Education Select Committee that there is a ‘crisis’ in teacher supply (PA)
Union bosses told the Commons Education Select Committee that there is a ‘crisis’ in teacher supply (PA)

A decline in education standards could occur as schools struggle to cover classes with specialist teachers amid recruitment and retention challenges, MPs have been told.

Schools are increasingly having to rely on cover staff and non-subject specialists to teach pupils due to teacher vacancies, education leaders have warned.

Union bosses told the Commons Education Select Committee that there is a “crisis” in teacher supply, with one leader warning there is not a school in the country which is not being affected by shortages.

Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching, told MPs on Tuesday: “We’re getting to the point where if you can’t even find a supply teacher, if there isn’t even someone that you can phone up that can come in, it gets to desperate stakes.

“Then you start to think ‘well can we have a cover supervisor that can carry that class over?’ and that then leads to a decline in standards so we’ve got a very real problem.”

She added: “I’m speaking to colleagues who are headteachers, who are senior leaders, who are saying ‘we’ve never known it this bad. We don’t know how we’re going to fill our posts’.”

It comes after Government figures this month revealed that 44,000 teachers in England left their jobs in state schools last year. This represents 9.7% of all qualified teachers – the highest rate since 2017/18.

The Department for Education (DfE) data also showed that the number of teacher vacancies doubled from 1,100 in November 2020 to 2,300 in November 2022.

Mary Bousted, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), told MPs that there has been a “massive rise” in cover teachers being used as a population bulge is moving into secondary schools.

“Teachers teaching out of the subject area in secondary is now happening on an industrial scale and that will get worse,” she said.

Education union leaders told MPs on Tuesday that issues with teachers’ pay and workload were contributing to recruitment and retention challenges.

It comes after the NEU announced that its teacher members in England will stage fresh strikes on July 5 and 7 in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The NEU – alongside three other education unions – are currently balloting their members in England to take action in the autumn term.

Accountability pressures on school staff and issues with pupil behaviour were also cited as drivers.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said school leaders face a “cycle of psychological torture” waiting for an Ofsted inspection which affects their workload and mental health .

When asked whether pupil behaviour was driving teachers out of the classroom, Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: “There is no doubt that pupil behaviour is a significant issue of concern to teachers regardless of length of experience.

“We can put to the pandemic, and what has happened subsequent to the pandemic, as having created a spike in relation to behaviour issues and challenges within schools.”

Addressing MPs on teacher shortages, Dr Roach added: “These are systemic challenges. There isn’t a school, frankly, in the country that is not impacted by the current recruitment and retention crisis.”

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), shared school leaders’ stories with MPs to highlight the challenges they are facing.

She said one member said they are going to have to use “unqualified teachers or non-subject specialists” to teach larger classes – “even classes doubled up in the hall” – due to shortages and budget concerns.

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…