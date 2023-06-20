Cleverly steps up demands for Putin’s allies to pay reparations to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Cleverly steps up demands for Putin’s allies to pay reparations to Ukraine

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint press conference in London (Leon Neal/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint press conference in London (Leon Neal/PA)

Vladimir Putin and his allies should shoulder the burden of funding the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

Although there was a role for international allies and the private sector in rebuilding Ukraine’s economy, Mr Cleverly said a significant amount of the burden – “perhaps even the majority” – should fall on Russians involved in the invasion.

The UK is hosting a major conference on Ukraine’s recovery this week and Mr Cleverly discussed the situation with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in London on Tuesday.

The Government has set out plans for new laws which will enable sanctions targeted at Russian oligarchs, members of Russian President Mr Putin’s inner circle and those involved in his war machine to remain in place until reparations are made.

He said it “follows that simple premise that you break it, you bought it”.

Mr Cleverly added: “There is a very strong principle of natural justice, whereby a significant, perhaps even the majority, burden for the rebuilding should sit on the shoulders of those who have been responsible for funding or facilitated this brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

Ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, the Foreign Secretary said private firms needed assurances their investments in rebuilding the country were “safe” and the Kyiv administration also needed to implement reforms.

“This week is very much about encouraging the private sector to invest in Ukraine’s rebuilding and recovery.

“We recognise that means we need to demonstrate that those investments will be effective and that they will be safe.

“That means the ongoing assurance that the Ukrainians seek that they will not be reinvaded once they have successfully regained their territory, their further integration into the Euro-Atlantic institutions and European institutions that they understandably aspire to.”

Ukraine Recovery Conference
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference at Carlton Gardens in London (Leon Neal/PA)

Ukraine wants to join Nato and benefit from the security guarantee that comes with membership of the alliance.

Both Mr Cleverly and Mr Blinken spoke of the need for Kyiv to implement reforms so that it had a strong, prosperous democracy.

Mr Blinken said international allies would help Ukraine have “the strongest possible democracy which is actually necessary to achieve a thriving economy and for reconstruction”.

“If Ukraine is going to attract the investment it needs, not just from government, not just from the international financial institutions but from the private sector, it has to build the best possible environment to attract that investment,” he said during a visit to London.

Mr Blinken said he would announce a new “robust US assistance package” for Ukraine on Wednesday.

