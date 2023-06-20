James Cleverly confirms possible trip to China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

James Cleverly confirms possible trip to China

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London (Leon Neal/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London (Leon Neal/PA)

James Cleverly said he is “looking at the options” for a potential visit to China as he highlighted the importance of “face-to-face” engagement with Beijing.

The confirmation came after speculation over a trip drew criticism from MPs with a more hawkish stance towards the Asian superpower.

The Foreign Secretary has argued against isolating China, despite wariness in the West over the country’s growing assertiveness and refusal to criticise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference in London on Tuesday, Mr Cleverly reiterated the three pillars of UK foreign policy towards China: “Building strong friendships and alliances” in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening national security protections whenever Beijing poses a threat, and engaging directly with China.

The Foreign Secretary said: “A big part of engagement is of course face to face.

“I’ve had face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials.

“And of course, I’m looking at the options of a potential visit, but there are no details at this stage.”

Mr Cleverly held talks with his US counterpart a day after Mr Blinken met Chinese president Xi Jinping in an effort to improve frosty relations.

“Both countries see the importance of trying to bring more stability to the relationship,” the US’s top diplomat told the press conference.

He said he “could not agree more” with Mr Cleverly’s comments on the imperative of engagement with Beijing.

“In fact, it would be irresponsible not to engage.

“Irresponsible because it makes more likely the possibility of misunderstandings, miscalculations and thus conflict.

“It makes it virtually impossible for us to work to advance many of the interests that we have,” Mr Blinken said.

Political discourse surrounding China has grown heated in recent months amid disputes over the right approach to an increasingly assertive Beijing.

The Foreign Secretary has adopted a less hawkish stance towards the country than some in his party would like.

Some senior Tories including former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith have called on ministers to go further in distancing the UK from China and want the Government to be more outspoken in criticising the Far Eastern country’s leadership.

Last week, Mr Cleverly was accused of being a “Chinese stooge” by a Labour MP for refusing to take MPs sanctioned to Beijing with him on his possible trip.

It came after security minister Tom Tugendhat was banned from entering the country in 2021.

But Mr Cleverly said “I don’t take ministers on visits with me” as he called on Labour’s Sir Chris Bryant to withdraw the “discourteous” and inaccurate” comment during an angry exchange before a Commons select committee.

China was at the forefront of the agenda on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to Washington earlier this month, when he agreed a new partnership with US president Joe Biden to bolster economic security in response to the country’s growing influence.

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…