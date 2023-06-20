Ex-civil service staff chief says No 10 leaders ‘set tone’ for lockdown parties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex-civil service staff chief says No 10 leaders ‘set tone’ for lockdown parties

By Press Association
Rupert McNeil was government people officer during the pandemic (House of Commons/PA)
Rupert McNeil was government people officer during the pandemic (House of Commons/PA)

Lockdown parties in Downing Street were “exceptionally disappointing” and the leadership in No 10 “set the tone” for behaviour, a former official responsible for civil service staff during the pandemic has told MPs.

Rupert McNeil, who was government chief people officer until April 2022, was questioned on lockdown parties in Downing Street following the Privileges Committee’s finding that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over the gatherings.

Appearing before the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, he said: “That whole episode is exceptionally disappointing about what happened in a very small part of our service that does not reflect the incredible hard work that was happening in many other parts of it.

“It is absolutely clear that in any organisation the tone is set from the very top, whether that’s the political leadership or the management leadership.

“The fortunate thing now… is that at the permanent secretary level in Government you have a group of leaders who are among the best in the world.”

He also addressed criticisms of the civil service as “a blob”, a term which has been used by supporters of Mr Johnson who claim it was responsible for the former prime minister’s downfall.

Downing Street partygate
Supporters of Boris Johnson have suggested ‘the blob’ is responsible for his downfall (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr McNeil said perceptions that the civil service is a “malevolent force” which hinders policy delivery and reform are a symptom of the Government machinery failing to adapt to the challenges of the 21st century.

Mr McNeil suggested frustration among ministers is caused by their struggle to exert control over the complex system covering Whitehall and beyond.

He also highlighted the failure of functions in No 10 to effectively coordinate activity across departments as a root cause of friction.

He said: “One of the sources of frustration is particularly the extent to which from the Cabinet, and as a minister around the Cabinet table, you can then exert control onto this very distributed and complex system.

“If I were to say there was one area in government that needs a good look, it is what happens at the very centre at No 10 and the secretariats and the way in which they operate because they are the programme management office of government.”

Mr McNeil added that Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated stronger coordination across the civil service and political leadership.

But he suggested since then “centrifugal forces” had reasserted themselves to loosen central control, giving rise to accusations that the civil service is stifling policy implementation.

“Although we made great progress during the Brexit and Covid periods in improving capability, we still don’t have what is needed to deal with, frankly, the horrendous challenges of the 21st century. [The system] is not responsive enough,” he added.

When pressed by the committee’s Conservative chair William Wragg on whether he believes the blob is a “myth”, Mr McNeil said: “The extent that one thought there was a blob… it is a symptom of other issues and symptoms which are not surprising in such a large, complex system.”

Identifying what else is lacking in the Whitehall system, Mr McNeil said the Government’s risk management function is too focused on national security and defence rather than domestic issues.

He added: “The minister is responsible for that area and who would be responsible for risk management day-to-day, but then the second line of defence is the people who challenge that. That is a function that is currently missing.”

Dominic Raab stands down
Former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab was found to have bullied staff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Questioned on high-profile examples of ministers being found to have bullied staff, most recently former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, Mr McNeil played down the scale of the problem.

He said: “I think it is an overstated issue. I think if you have people who are confident in their roles and able to assert their position and say that behaviour is unacceptable, you quite quickly see the type of culture you want.”

Mr McNeil added that the distinction between bullying and abrasive behaviour is an “important distinction”.

He said: “I think one of the problems that occurs is that, in many cases, you have people in senior positions – civil servants and ministers – going into these roles who perhaps haven’t had the line management training and experience that they should have done. That would have made them realise that that behaviour is counterproductive.”

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…