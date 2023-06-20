Mortgage lenders ‘stand ready’ to help borrowers struggling with payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mortgage lenders ‘stand ready’ to help borrowers struggling with payments

By Press Association
Lenders have said they stand ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lenders have said they stand ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lenders have said they are doing their “best to help” customers affected by the mortgage squeeze.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to meet with lenders on Friday, to ask what help they can give to those struggling and what flexibilities might be possible for families in arrears.

A spokesperson for trade association UK Finance said: “Lenders stand ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments.

“If you are worried about your finances, do get in touch with your lender early to discuss the options available.

“They have teams of experienced and understanding advisers who will develop a solution tailored to your individual circumstances. Making a call to your lender to discuss the options available will not impact your credit score.”

Recent research by HSBC UK, carried out by YouGov, indicated that only 3% of people are aware that they can contact their bank or building society to discuss their financial worries without it impacting their credit score.

HSBC said that among the actions it has taken, it has proactively contacted customers on its standard variable rate (SVR) and encouraged them to explore the options that are available to them. People often end up on an SVR when their initial deal ends.

It is also writing to customers whom it believes may be stretched, or would be stretched at roll-off, urging them to contact the bank where they need support.

Where customers are already in arrears, HSBC said its forbearance support includes regular customer checkpoints to ensure measures in place remain appropriate.

It also has a cost-of-living hub with information and links, including enabling customers to check which benefits they may be entitled to and not claiming. The bank said over £1 million has been highlighted to customers so far.

HSBC UK said it is continuing to look at ways it can support customers.

An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “We know that finances are being squeezed by higher household bills, everyday costs and many people will be feeling the pinch, so we’re doing our best to help wherever we can.

“Support ranges from increasing the number of people on our financial support teams and proactively contacting customers about how we can help, to giving customers appropriate time and breathing space to return to financial health, agreeing affordable solutions, or restructuring credit commitments, tailored to suit their circumstances.

“We are also providing free financial health checks and webinars for customers and non-customers alike with an HSBC UK financial wellbeing consultant.”

The bank said it works closely with other organisations who can help with financial guidance or additional support with tackling debt.

Nationwide Building Society has launched a “health checklist” which allows its members to see the options that may be available.

The mutual said it offers a wide range of forbearance options based on their individual circumstances and affordability.

These include extending the term of the loan, temporarily changing the repayment method, temporarily agreeing a reduced monthly repayment, and temporarily agreeing to a “nil payment” concession.

Members who are up-to-date with their payments and not in financial difficulty can also manage their mortgage through the society’s mortgage manager portal where they may be able to, for example, extend the term of their loan.

Meanwhile, a NatWest spokesperson said: “We understand that some mortgage customers might be concerned and we offer an extensive range of support measures.

“We encourage anyone who is experiencing financial difficulty or is just worried about the future to get in touch and talk to us. We have highly trained colleagues who are there to listen, understand and work with them to find a way forward.”

NatWest offers mortgage customers in arrears a range of support tailored to their circumstances, including extending the mortgage term, repayment plans up to 24 months, breathing space, and allowing customers to pay a reduced or zero mortgage payment for a period of time.

The bank has been undertaking proactive communications with customers through the cost-of-living squeeze and pointing to sources of support.

And a Santander spokesperson said: “We are committed to helping our customers through more challenging times and provide a range of options to support those facing financial difficulties tailored to their individual circumstances.

“Our specialist teams will assess the best personalised approach for mortgage support with options including extending the mortgage term, moving all or part of the mortgage to interest-only, reviewing the mortgage rate and considering payment holidays.

“We would urge anyone who is feeling under pressure with their mortgage payments to talk to us as soon as possible so we can discuss the best solutions.”

Ele Clark, Which? Money senior editor, said: “The first thing these borrowers should do is talk to their lender about what support is available, which may include a temporary break from payments, interest-only payments or extending the term of your mortgage.

“The best option for you will depend on your personal circumstances, but rest assured that discussing options with your lender will not affect your credit rating.

“The Financial Conduct Authority previously wrote to banks to remind them of their obligations to serve customers, especially those experiencing financial difficulties, and the regulator must continue to monitor this to ensure firms are offering support that is tailored to individual customers’ needs.”

A Number 10 spokesman told reporters: “We’ve said that mortgage deals that are offered by banks are obviously a commercial decision for them, in which we don’t seek to interfere, but we still believe that lenders should live up to their responsibilities and support mortgage borrowers who are finding it tough.”

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…