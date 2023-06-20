Circularity Scotland calls in administrators following deposit return delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Circularity Scotland calls in administrators following deposit return delay

By Press Association
Circularity Scotland was set up to administer the deposit return scheme in Scotland (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Circularity Scotland was set up to administer the deposit return scheme in Scotland (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Circularity Scotland, the non-profit company set up to run the deposit return scheme (DRS), has called in administrators.

There had been speculation about its future following the decision to delay the scheme until at least October 2025.

The Scottish Government blamed Westminster’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme for the latest delay.

However the UK Government said the delay was entirely the decision of ministers in Edinburgh.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater was asked about Circularity Scotland in Holyrood on Tuesday.

Deposit return scheme
Lorna Slater claimed the UK Government had imposed unreasonable conditions on the DRS (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She told MSPs: “We have learned today that the process is under way to appoint administrators to CSL (Circularity Scotland Ltd), leaving their staff in an extremely difficult position.

“This is an unforgivable consequence of the UK Government’s 11th-hour intervention, which undermined our deposit return scheme, made progress impossible and is now resulting in these jobs being lost.”

She said she had thanked staff for their hard work and expressed deep regret about the situation.

Earlier, Circularity Scotland said staff had been told to go home amid uncertainty over the company’s future.

It was funded by the drinks industry and employed 66 staff.

Labour’s Sarah Boyack said Circularity Scotland had said the DRS could go ahead without glass.

She asked: “How do we know what is going to happen next?

Glass bottles
Sarah Boyack said Circularity Scotland had insisted deposit return could go ahead without glass (PA)

“Because the minister (Ms Slater) claimed she didn’t know last week when we were all reading it in the newspapers.”

Ms Slater said other “unreasonable conditions” the UK Government sought to impose on the scheme, such as the need for a unified deposit level across the UK, also led to it being delayed.

In response to a question about the Scottish National Investment Bank’s £9 million investment in Circularity Scotland, she said this is a confidential matter between the bank and the company.

Following Ms Slater’s statement, the Conservatives repeated their calls for her to quit.

MSP Maurice Golden said: “Despite confirming that Circularity Scotland has gone into administration – something that she admitted was a ‘disaster’ for its workforce – Lorna Slater is still refusing to take any responsibility for the collapse of her deposit return scheme.

“Circularity Scotland themselves, like the UK Government and other stakeholders, were absolutely clear that the scheme could have remained viable and gone ahead without glass, but instead she pulled the plug.”

The UK Government said it will continue to work with the devolved administrations on a UK-wide deposit return solution.

A spokesman said: “Earlier this year the drinks industry raised concerns about the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme differing from plans in the rest of the UK.

“The UK Government listened and worked at pace to accept the Scottish Government’s request for a UK Internal Market (UKIM) exclusion on a temporary and limited basis to ensure the Scottish Government’s scheme could proceed while aligning with planned schemes for the rest of the UK.

“The chief executive of Circularity Scotland was categorical that the scheme remained viable on this basis and that many other successful schemes run without glass.

“But the Scottish Government decided not to proceed and instead further paused the scheme until October 2025.

“Delaying the Scottish scheme was entirely a decision made by the Scottish Government.”

A DRS source said: “Circularity Scotland staff have been caught in the crossfire of political ill will.

“They are a committed team who really believed in the benefits DRS could bring to Scotland but now they are left with no wages for their notice periods or redundancy pay.

“The Scottish Government, with the support of the parliament, should now provide staff with the financial support they deserve.

“It’s hard to believe that DRS, which was supported by all parties at the outset, has descended into disaster for these staff and indeed for Scotland as a whole. Any prospect of retaining the DRS knowledge and investment made by Circularity Scotland has been squandered.”

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…