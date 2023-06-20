Ministers advised against ‘blindly’ pushing on with global corporation tax plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ministers advised against ‘blindly’ pushing on with global corporation tax plans

By Press Association
Britain was signed up to the deal by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Britain was signed up to the deal by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tory MPs have cautioned the Government against “blindly” implementing an international agreement to prevent corporation tax falling below 15%.

Conservative former cabinet ministers Priti Patel and Sir Iain Duncan Smith were among those seeking further clarity on the impact of the changes, amid calls for the implementation date to be pushed back.

The Government offered to provide updates to MPs and said the UK retains the “sovereignty to set our corporation tax rate”.

Britain was signed up to the deal by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, in a move brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The measures are expected to come into effect from the end of 2023 and are designed to ensure major companies pay their fair share wherever they do business.

The Finance (No. 2) Bill helps pave the way to introduce the OECD Pillar Two rules into UK law.

Ms Patel, speaking during the Bill’s report stage, called for greater scrutiny to examine the “complexities” of the policy and to assess what the UK’s competitors are doing.

She told the Commons: “There’s no point just saying we need to crack on and implement this, we have to do it in the right way.”

Ms Patel added: “Without labouring the point too much, we have left the EU, the Government does have the ability to make its own tax laws and fiscal sovereignty is absolutely crucial to this as well.

“Why are we now going to surrender powers to the will of the OECD? But actually along with economic growth, we don’t want to undermine our ability to be a low-tax global beacon of free trade.

“The Government is pursuing policies such as freeports, we all welcome this when it comes to competition, but we don’t want to be encouraging a culture of subsidies, which is of course, this policy will do.”

Ms Patel went on: “By baking this into primary legislation a requirement for us to implement without any further flexibility, we do risk blindly signing up to a package where foreign officials could overrule decisions and interpretations in our own jurisdiction and our own Government.”

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said Ms Patel’s “compromise” amendment to amend the date was seeking to give the Government more time to “think carefully” about what it is doing.

He said: “Particularly because the Americans are almost certainly not going to implement this, which means the single largest trading nation in the world will not play a part on this.”

Ms Patel said she would not move her amendment after she received “very, very clear assurances” from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will bring “regular updates on what the OECD is proposing with regards to policing Pillar Two” to the Commons.

She added the Government has pledged to bring forward ahead of the summer recess some “detailed assumptions and modelling” on the expected tax revenues from Pillar Two.

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins earlier said the global tax agreement protects against large multi-national groups and companies using “aggressive tax planning and shifting their UK profits overseas”.

On the concerns raised by Ms Patel, the minister said: “The Chancellor and I are happy to provide an update on Pillar 2 implementation as part of the forthcoming fiscal event in the autumn and if necessary, in the spring, too.

“This update at the fiscal events mentioned will include the latest revenue forecasts from the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility). That’s an important point I think, and a status update on international implementation.”

On sovereignty, Ms Atkins said: “We retain the sovereignty to set our corporation tax rate.

“It is still the lowest in the G7 and we can use important tax levers to boost investment including the UK’s world-leading R&D credit and full expensing regimes announced in the Budget.”

The Bill as a whole enacts measures contained in the Spring Budget.

It later received an unopposed third reading and will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.

Ms Atkins said: “It takes forward measures to support enterprise and grow the economy by encouraging business investment and helping to increase employment.”

For Labour, shadow Treasury minister James Murray said the Bill “could have been a chance to make the tax system fairer” as he spoke of the “vicious cycle of stagnation”.

He added: “A fairer tax system is desperately needed after 13 years of low growth and stagnant wages and after 25 tax rises by the Government in this Parliament alone, increases that have pushed the tax burden in this country to its highest level in 70 years.”

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…