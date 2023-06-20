Mesh surgery women not always given accurate information, review finds

Women who underwent vaginal mesh surgey were not always given accurate information about the procedure before their operations, a new review has found.

Professor Alison Britton examined the cases of 18 women who underwent the procedure, but who went on to tell the then first minister Nicola Sturgeon of the problems they experienced afterwards.

The Glasgow Caledonian University expert in healthcare and medical law reviewed more than 40,000 pages of medical records and interviewed the women after a review of their care was commissioned by the Scottish Government.

Her report told how women were told mesh surgery – which is used to treat problems such as vaginal prolapse and urinary incontinence – was the “gold standard” and a “miracle cure”.

Early information given to women was “largely informed and written by the industry that created the device”, the report added, saying mesh was “described using only positive language”.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto pledged the Scottish Government would consider the report’s findings (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Professor Britton said: “Every patient is entitled to expect and receive accurate information both before any treatment is chosen and to be advised on the effectiveness and consequences of any intervention.

“Most of the cases that we reviewed did not meet these standards.”

She stated: “If clear and commonly understood language had been used to explain to women potential treatments and outcomes, even if these were uncertain prior to surgery, this may have alleviated many of the issues that subsequently arose over the course of their clinical journey.”

She added that in a number of the cases examined, there had been a “lack of clarity in the case records documenting the nature and potential outcome of mesh revision surgery”.

Prof Britton added: “Some notes were misleading, but other cases, did not bear any reflection to the surgery that had occurred, nor its outcomes.

“These matters may have not come to light without the commissioning of the review.”

The review made a series of 21 recommendations, including that Scotland set up a record of mesh surgery that was carried out both here and in others parts of the UK and overseas.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto said the Scottish Government was now considering the recommendations.

However she said ministers had “already taken steps that will address a number of the recommendations”, with these including making a package available to GPs to help them support patients with concerns following transvaginal mesh surgery.

Ms Minto said: “Steps are also being taken to enhance the information available to patients through the improvement of the Complex Mesh Surgical Service webpages and the development of a patient information leaflet.”

The minister added: “We are determined to do everything in our power to help those whose lives have been impacted by mesh complications and to ensure they get the right treatment for them.

“We will continue to work closely with colleagues within the NHS to ensure that women can access the care that they need and are fully supported by their GP and other clinicians.”

Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw has raised the plight of women who have had painful after effects from vaginal mesh surgery (Colin Fisher/Alamy Live News/Pa Archive)

Scottish Conservative MSP Jackson Carlaw, who has raised the women’s plight in Holyrood, urged ministers to adopt the recommendations in full;.

Mr Carlaw said: “Professor Britton’s report reflects the serious concerns raised by the brave women who have suffered damaging mesh surgery and I welcome its publication.

“I have been proud to stand alongside these brave women as they have campaigned for justice.

“Taking forward these recommendations – after the serious concerns raised by women including on informed consent – must represent the next step forward for them.”

He added: “In particular, there must be an absolute guarantee given by ministers that they will not delete data relating to patients who have already travelled for world-leading surgery in the United States, and to maintain full confidence that all mesh injured women who wish to visit mesh removal expert, Dr Veronikis will not be blocked from doing so.”