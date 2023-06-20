Humza Yousaf ‘vehemently’ against Westminster’s ‘anti-strike laws’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf ‘vehemently’ against Westminster’s ‘anti-strike laws’

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf stressed his commitment to workers' rights after a meeting with STUC leaders
First Minister Humza Yousaf stressed his commitment to workers' rights after a meeting with STUC leaders

Scotland’s First Minister stressed his commitment to protecting workers’ rights after  meeting with trade union chiefs with Humza Yousaf making clear he is “vehemently” opposed to Westminster legislation which aims to limit industrial action in certain key sectors.

The SNP leader spoke out after meeting leaders of the Scottish Trades Union Congress on Tuesday for what he described as being “useful discussions”.

The talks focused on areas such as changing Scotland’s tax system to make it more “progressive” as well as workers’ rights.

The meeting, the first this year in a regular series of talks between the First Minister and the STUC,  took place the day after Mr Yousaf had outlined how a written constitution in an independent Scotland could protect workers rights.

And he also voiced his opposition to UK Government proposals to bring in “anti-strike laws”.

The First Minister insisted: “I am committed to protecting workers’ rights and vehemently opposed to UK Government plans to bring in anti-strike laws.

“The Scottish Government will continue to do all we can to oppose the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill. Indeed, our Building a New Scotland paper published yesterday details how the protection of workers’ rights, including the right to withdraw labour, could be embedded in the constitution of an independent Scotland.”

He added that the meeting had also discussed “a range of important issues, including how we can continue to work together to develop a wellbeing economy, with a progressive tax system to help build strong, sustainable public services”.

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said it was “vitally important” for the government to hear workers’ concerns, as she said that issues such as the cost-of-living crisis and protecting the right to strike “must be front and centre of the Scottish Government’s agenda”.

Ms Foyer added: “It’s clear this is a shared endeavour and all parties agree we can leave no stone unturned in safeguarding workers from the worst impacts of the UK Conservative government’s unrelenting attacks on workers throughout the country.

“As such, we will continue to work with the Scottish Government wherever possible to build a progressive Scotland; one that values trade unions as a key partner in the campaign for social change in our communities and to ensure fair work is a reality for all workers.”

