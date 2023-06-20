Lammy: Labour will ‘turn page on era of acrimony’ with EU and improve trade deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lammy: Labour will ‘turn page on era of acrimony’ with EU and improve trade deal

By Press Association
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Labour government will focus on “turning the page on the era of acrimony” with the European Union and restart a “structured dialogue” with the UK’s biggest trading partner, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said.

He said his party will seek to “improve our trade deal” with the EU, without rejoining the bloc, single market or customs union.

The Labour frontbencher told hundreds of business leaders on Tuesday that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under a government led by Sir Keir Starmer will put “Britain’s economic future at the heart of our foreign policy choices”.

He criticised the Tory Government for cutting the UK’s diplomatic footprint in fast-growing economies such as India and vowed to “bolster our representation in Europe”.

In a keynote speech to the Trade Unlocked conference in Birmingham, Mr Lammy said: “In government, Labour will give the FCDO a new mission statement with five goals.

“But the top two will be to advance our prosperity and security.

“We will set our world-class network of diplomats a priority task – launching a new economic diplomacy for the modern era.

“Helping to create the conditions for growth.

“Navigating this new geopolitical and geoeconomic context.

“Reducing our vulnerabilities to external pressure.

“Driving forward the energy transition.

“Building partnerships and local capacity.

“Seizing opportunities for Britain to build a modern economy and secure society.”

Mr Lammy said “geography matters” as he pointed to the EU as the UK’s most important economic relationship.

He said the Tories were being “dishonest” by claiming the UK’s accession to the CPTPP, a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc, would make up for lost trade in Europe.

“If you do not think Britain’s relationship with Europe is of fundamental importance to our future, you are living in a fantasy,” he told the conference organised by Best for Britain, an anti-Brexit turned internationalist campaign group.

“The next Labour government will be focussed on what is pragmatic. Turning the page on the era of acrimony that this government has overseen, which has seen trust undermined, cooperation stall and our economy damaged.

“We will seize our opportunity to improve our trade deal with the EU in 2025, when it comes up for review.

“We will go through the trade deal, page by page seeking ways to remove barriers and improve opportunities for business.”

That would include negotiating a veterinary agreement, make it easier for British musicians to tour Europe, and getting scientists access to the EU’s Horizon scheme, he said.

Labour party green initiatives
Sir Keir Starmer is ‘determined to bring country back together’, according to David Lammy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked after his speech how Labour would reassure Brexit voters that the referendum will be respected, he said: “the British people understand that our most important trading bloc is the European Union” and that they support a “reset” in the relationship because “they are feeling it in their pockets”.

“Time and time again diplomats are saying to me ‘the UK is not in the room’. We have to get back into the room.

“And therefore the first thing we’ve got to do, and this is another extraordinary thing that’s happened under this Government – there is currently no structured dialogue with the European Union.

“But I can tell you that will change under a Labour government.”

He said Sir Keir, who earlier on Tuesday met European diplomats, is “building a relationship with European leaders”.

But far from seeking to reopen Brexit divisions, the Labour leader “is determined to bring our country back together”, Mr Lammy said.

Diplomats will be tasked with launching “a new economic diplomacy” and help drive prosperity at home, the shadow foreign secretary also said.

“We will deepen our diplomatic ties with countries essential to the supply chains and economies of the industries of the future, including those vital to future supply chains of critical minerals that will power our green prosperity plan.”

Mr Lammy also announced that Labour will put together a new panel of business leaders to give it advice on foreign policy and “ensure that Britain’s businesses make choices with the geopolitical context in mind”.

Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson said: “Only the Conservative government can be trusted to protect Brexit and deliver on the issues that matter to real people: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting waiting lists and stopping the boats.”

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Turner in action for Partick Thistle in their Premiership play-off tie against Ross County
Ross County in talks to sign Kyle Turner following his departure from Partick Thistle
Gordon Hay has translated the Old Testament into Doric.
Let there be fit like: Retired Peterhead solicitor translates the Bible into Doric in…
Campers are warned of the hazards of fires at Loch Morlich.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's heartbreaking': Could banning camping and barbeques be the only way to solve the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Merseyside man who stashed thousands of pounds worth of drugs in a jar near a public footpath in Aberdeen has been jailed. Police found Ciaran Hunter's DNA all over packages of heroin and cocaine that had been hidden by the path, which was accessible via the car park off Stoneywood Brae, Aberdeen Picture shows; Stoneywood Brae area of Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man jailed after £11,000 of drugs stashed in jar hidden near public footpath
Even something as innocent as tea can get caught up in food crime (Image: Canadapanda/Shutterstock)
Ron McNaughton: To stop catastrophic food crime, we must get on the front foot
Locator of Home Bargains, Inverurie Retail Park, Oldmeldum Road, where police were looking a CCTV of what might be a sighting of Aiden McPherson, the missing Elgin boy. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 20/1/2011 .
Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today
Circa Waves at the Music Hall on June 20, 2023. Image: Kyan Gilfillan
REVIEW: Circa Waves Hit Aberdeen's shores with indie rock
Round beds are out of fashion but the question is, were they ever really in?
Interior design: The dated trends that may never come back
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Quad bike thief left behind DNA on balaclava he dropped at farm
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Signing Leighton Clarkson is an audacious investment - and Aberdeen could be…