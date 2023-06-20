Glastonbury dropping Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film is ‘disgraceful’ – producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury dropping Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film is ‘disgraceful’ – producer

By Press Association
Glastonbury dropping Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film is ‘disgraceful’ – producer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Glastonbury dropping Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film is ‘disgraceful’ – producer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Glastonbury Festival’s decision to cancel a screening of a “conspiracy theory” film about former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is “disgraceful”, its producer has said.

Norman Thomas, of Platform Films, said claims that the film was antisemitic were “a total smear” and had no foundation “whatsoever”.

Glastonbury previously said that although the film, titled Oh, Jeremy Corbyn: The Big Lie, had been booked  “in good faith”, it had decided that it was not appropriate to screen.

It came after the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BDBJ) expressed “deep concern” over the film and said it was “profoundly sinister” for Glastonbury to be providing it with a platform.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency Mr Thomas said the cancellation had been caused by “vicious outside pressure”.

“An outside pressure group has declared war on our film,” he said.

“They wrote to the festival’s sponsors… and whipped up huge storm of complaints about the film claiming, without any foundation whatsoever, that the film is antisemitic.”

He continued: “The claim that the film is antisemitic is a total smear.

“The festival organisers even had a lawyer examine the film who pronounced it totally devoid of antisemitism.”

According to Platform Films, the documentary claims Mr Corbyn was a victim of a “concerted smear campaign”, that current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer played a “deceptive spy cop” role in Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet and that Sir Keir is now “waging a witch-hunt in the party”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd from the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury in 2017
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd from the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

It was due to be shown on June 25 at Glastonbury’s Pilton Palais cinema and described, according to the BDBJ, as “the banned Corbyn documentary”.

“This has gone on long enough.

“Journalists, who know very well what’s going on, have to stand up and call this out for what it is: rank censorship,” Mr Thomas said.

“The problem is, if they do, they fear being accused of antisemitism.

“But if enough of us stand together the accusation won’t  stick and this madness will end.”

A statement attributed to Glastonbury said: “Although we believe that the Pilton Palais booked this film in good faith, in the hope of provoking political debate, it’s become clear that it is not appropriate for us to screen it at the festival.

“Glastonbury is about unity and not division, and we stand against all forms of discrimination.”

The festival’s decision came following a letter sent by BDBJ president Marie van der Zyl to Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis.

“This film, we understand, seeks to suggest that organisations such as the Board of Deputies of British Jews, of which I am the president, somehow helped to ‘orchestrate’ Jeremy Corbyn’s downfall as Labour Party leader,” Ms van der Zyl wrote.

Adding that the initial decision to show the film was “worrying” her letter continued: “Your festival is one of the most successful festivals in the UK.

“It seems profoundly sinister for it to be providing a platform to a film which clearly seeks to indoctrinate people into believing a conspiracy theory effectively aimed at Jewish organisations.

“We would request that you not allow your festival to be hijacked by those seeking to promote hatred with no basis in fact, in the same way as we would hope that your festival would not screen films seeking to promote other conspiracy theories, such as anti-vaccination, 9/11 truthers or chemtrails.”

The BDBJ later said it was pleased the film would no longer be shown at the festival.

“We are pleased that in the wake of a letter we sent earlier today, @glastonbury have announced the cancellation of the screening of this film,” the organisation wrote on Twitter.

“Hateful conspiracy theories should have no place in our society.”

More from Press and Journal

Jayden Wallace is missing from Aberdeen.
Concern grows for missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen
Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
Glastonbury dropping Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film is ‘disgraceful’ – producer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
Glastonbury dropping Corbyn ‘conspiracy theory’ film is ‘disgraceful’ – producer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment