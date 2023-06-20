Labour to force vote on reviving animal welfare Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour to force vote on reviving animal welfare Bill

By Press Association
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (PA)
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (PA)

Conservative MPs face a binding vote on whether to bring back the Government’s now-scrapped flagship animal welfare Bill as Labour seeks to force it through Parliament.

The Government said last month that the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill would not progress, but insisted manifesto commitments would be kept through single-issue legislation.

At the time, animal welfare campaigners accused the Government of a betrayal and of trying to avoid debates on issues such as hunting.

Labour will use an Opposition day debate on Wednesday to force a binding vote in the Commons on a motion which seeks to allocate July 12 as a day to pass the Bill through the House.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon has written to Conservative MPs stating that if they either block the move or the Bill “you will be voting to continue puppy smuggling, puppy farming, pet theft and live animal exports”.

He told Tory MPs they “now have no excuses” and have an “opportunity to put country before party by ensuring that animal welfare is a key priority”.

Announcing the plan, Mr McMahon said: “Whilst the Tories might be split, Labour is proud to be the party of animal welfare.”

He added: “The Kept Animals Bill is hugely important for animal welfare but it’s also vital for delivering trust in politics.

“The Conservatives promised it in their 2019 manifesto and the Prime Minister personally committed to bringing it into law.

“Where the Tories fail to keep their promises, Labour will step in and deliver for the country.”

Environment minister Mark Spencer, when announcing in May that the Bill had been scrapped, put the blame mostly on Labour, saying the Opposition were “clearly determined to play political games by widening the scope of this Bill”.

Mr Spencer said at the time that the Government would use single-issue legislation to keep to commitments on “cracking down on puppy smuggling”, “ban live exports for fattening and slaughter”, and tackle pet abduction and livestock worrying.

A Defra spokesperson said: “The UK is a world leader on animal welfare and we are fully committed to maintaining and enhancing our strong track record to date.

“We are committed to delivering the Kept Animals Bill measures individually during the remainder of this Parliament and look forward to progressing these. We will be setting out next steps in due course.”

More from Press and Journal

Jayden Wallace is missing from Aberdeen.
Concern grows for missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen
Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (PA)
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (PA)
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment