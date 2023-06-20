Lords appointments system set to be focus of new MP-led inquiry

House of Lords membership and the role of the appointments commission is set to be under the spotlight, as MPs prepare to launch a new inquiry into the upper chamber.

It comes as Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, published hours before he dramatically quit as an MP, continues to generate criticism and questions over the appointments of certain new peers.

Among the seven nominees in the long-awaited list were Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and Charlotte Owen, a former adviser to Mr Johnson.

Recent days have also seen Tory politician Shaun Bailey face calls to turn down his peerage after a video emerged of a mid-lockdown party at Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

The powers of House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac), as well as the size and role of the second chamber, will be among the issues considered by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee inquiry.

The cross-party committee will examine whether the current appointments system produces an “effective and trusted” upper chamber, with MPs also looking at the relationship between the Lords and the Commons.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

There have been long-standing concerns over the expanding size of the second house, with Labour pledging to abolish the Lords if it wins power at the next election.

Committee chairman William Wragg said: “The House of Lords plays an important constitutional role in the UK political system but there has long been concern about its size, membership and the appointments process.

“Previous inquiries from parliamentary committees concluded with clear recommendations to reduce the size of the chamber and reform the appointments process to maintain confidence in the Lords.

“The Government committed to review the matter, yet five years on we have seen no sign of reform, and large numbers of new members continue to be appointed.

“Debates about wholesale reform of the second chamber have been around for decades, but this inquiry seeks to consider the immediate questions, that cannot wait for such reform, before they are addressed.”

The committee will consider the possibility of reforms to the appointment system and whether changes are needed to the role and powers of Holac.

MPs will also ask whether the size of the Lords should be reduced and whether a term limit might be needed for membership, as well as what “expectations should be placed on peers as regards participation”.

It comes amid concerns about the attendance record of some recently appointed peers.