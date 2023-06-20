Thousands of mental health patients travel more than 60 miles for treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of mental health patients travel more than 60 miles for treatment

By Press Association
Admitting patients to facilities outside of their catchment area often means they do not get as many visits from care co-ordinators, family or friends (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thousands of mentally ill people are being forced to have inpatient treatment miles from home despite a Government pledge to end the practice, a royal college has warned.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said more than 8,000 people have had an out-of-area placement since the deadline for the practice to end passed in March 2021.

An out-of-area placement involves admitting patients to facilities outside of their catchment area, and often means they do not get as many visits from care co-ordinators, family or friends.

In some cases, the practice can be deemed appropriate – for example where there are safeguarding issues – but NHS best practice is to ensure patients are being admitted close to home.

In 2016, the Government said it would eliminate “inappropriate” out-of-area placements for adults in acute inpatient care by 2020/2021.

However, data analysed by the Royal College of Psychiatrists found there have been 8,925 out-of-area placements since the deadline passed.

Analysis by the college suggests that, from April 2021 to March 2023, there have been an average of 12 new placements every day, with patients sent more than 100km (around 60 miles) from home in 5,335 cases.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and the college have now written to mental health minister Maria Caulfield demanding an end to the placements and greater investment in mental health services.

Dr Andrew Molodynski, mental health policy lead at the BMA, said: “It is shameful that mental health patients in this country are being routinely let down by this Government who are now two years past their target of ending the practice of sending patients out of area for treatment by March 2021 and still failing miserably.

“Sending incredibly vulnerable patients with acute mental health needs hundreds of miles away from home, from family, and from loved ones has a hugely detrimental impact on their ability to recover effectively and places them at increased risk.

“This isolating and dehumanising practice is a direct consequence of a fragmented and underfunded mental health care system that has been letting patients down for far too long.

“It is absolutely crucial that the Government prioritises the expansion of inpatient mental health beds in England alongside the expansion of the mental health workforce, so this harmful practice is abolished once and for all.”

Dr Adrian James, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “First and foremost, we need comprehensive community services to avoid admission wherever possible. We also need beds available locally when patients need admission. This is severely lacking in many areas.

“This unacceptable practice – sending patients hundreds of kilometres away from their homes and families – has likely been happening for decades. It risks patients’ mental health to such a degree that they often remain in hospital for longer.”

Dr James also called for the urgent publication of the NHS workforce plan, a long-awaited blueprint that will assess staffing needs across the health service.

He added: “When patients require hospitalisation, it is vital that there are properly staffed inpatient wards, which depend on a robust mental health workforce. This is impossible without the long-awaited NHS Workforce Plan, which must be published urgently.

“If these placements continue it is ultimately patients who will pay the price.

“Patients should be offered effective alternatives to hospital admission so they can receive help earlier, from the right specialist, for their specific needs, instead of being sent out of area for treatment.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Everyone should have access to safe mental health care close to home, and we are committed to ending inappropriate out-of-area placements for adult patients.

“We’re investing an extra £2.3 billion per year in mental health services by March 2024 so that an additional two million people can get the support they need and investing an extra £150 million to help people experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Gemma Byrne, policy and campaigns manager at Mind, said that it was “time to raise the standard of mental health care”.

She added: “These numbers are further evidence that the mental health care system needs a complete overhaul. The number of people sent far from home for treatment, and the level of care they receive is unacceptable.

“People are being let down by a system that’s supposed to give them the best possible treatment when they are at their most unwell. Across the board, from community to acute care, services are struggling to keep pace with a nation in the grips of a mental health crisis.

“But it does not have to be this way – proper care, close to home, can be made available across the board. It is high time the UK Government made good on its promise to deliver a reformed Mental Health Bill, hand in hand with investment in early intervention and community care, as well as a statutory public inquiry into failings in mental health hospitals. It is time to raise the standard of mental health care.”

