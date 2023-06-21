UK debt exceeds 100% of GDP for first time since 1961 – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK debt exceeds 100% of GDP for first time since 1961 – ONS

By Press Association
The UK’s debt pile has reached more than 100% of economic output for the first time since 1961 as government borrowing more than doubled in May, according to official figures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The UK’s debt pile has reached more than 100% of economic output for the first time since 1961 as government borrowing more than doubled in May, according to official figures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The UK’s debt pile reached more than 100% of economic output for the first time since 1961 as government borrowing more than doubled in May, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said net debt reached £2.6 trillion as of the end of May, estimated at 100.1% of gross domestic product (GDP).

It is the first time the debt-to-GDP ratio has risen above 100% since March 1961, except for during the pandemic, but this was later revised lower due to stronger GDP figures.

It came as government borrowing soared year-on-year to £20 billion in May, pushed higher by the cost of energy support schemes, inflation-linked benefit payments and interest payments on debt.

May’s borrowing figure was £3 billion lower than in April but £10.7 billion higher than a year ago and the second-highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

Economists had predicted borrowing of £19.5 billion for May.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government has been taking “difficult decisions” to balance the books following the pandemic and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We rightly spent billions to protect families and businesses from the worst impacts of the pandemic and Putin’s energy crisis,” he said.

“But it would be manifestly unfair to leave future generations with a tab they cannot repay.

“That’s why we have taken difficult but necessary decisions to balance the books in order to halve inflation this year, grow the economy and reduce debt.”

The ONS estimated that the Government spent around £1.5 billion on energy support schemes in May, including the energy price guarantee capping bills at £2,500 a year, as well as the energy bills discount scheme.

The schemes are estimated to have cost the UK £29.7 billion in the first six months alone.

The energy price guarantee was initially set to run from October to March only, but was extended until July.

It will be replaced by Ofgem’s price cap for annual energy bills on July 1, which has been set at £2,074.

The figures also revealed that the interest payable on central government debt was £7.7 billion in May, which is £200 million less than a year ago, but £700 million more than forecast by the UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Borrowing in the first two months of the financial year so far has already reached £42.9 billion – £19.6 billion more than in the same two-month period a year ago and £2.1 billion higher than the £40.8 billion predicted by the OBR.

But the ONS said it has revised down its estimate for borrowing in the previous financial year to March 2023 by £3 billion to £134.1 billion.

This is still £11.8 billion more than in 2021-22 and remains the fourth highest borrowing figure since monthly records began.

More from Press and Journal

Jayden Wallace is missing from Aberdeen.
Concern grows for missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen
Original 106 has announced its new breakfast presenters Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Original 106 announces new breakfast show presenters
The UK’s debt pile has reached more than 100% of economic output for the first time since 1961 as government borrowing more than doubled in May, according to official figures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Andrew Martin: A little MG magic makes the motoring dream work
The UK’s debt pile has reached more than 100% of economic output for the first time since 1961 as government borrowing more than doubled in May, according to official figures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Audi RS4 Avant: A seriously special drive
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Oban police: Officers investigate after man claims he was shoved down stairs
Defender Jake Davidson, right, in action for Queen's Park against Inverness midfielder Aaron Doran last season, is highly rated by his former manager Owen Coyle. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle signing Jake Davidson has Premiership potential, says Owen Coyle
Councillor Graham Leadbitter would like people using Moray's network of paths to be able to make a voluntary donation for their upkeep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray core paths ranger job gets the go-ahead
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Rory Buccheri: Communities will be worse off if universities don't stay 'open to all'
Budget ferry service
Orkney council 'needs a Plan B' for replacement internal ferries
Logie Timber is to create up to four new jobs after a £240,000 investment. Image: HIE
Moray sawmill creating jobs after making £240,000 investment