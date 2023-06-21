How the inflation rate has changed for everyday food and drink items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

How the inflation rate has changed for everyday food and drink items

By Press Association
Eggs, low-fat milk and yogurt are among items where the rate of inflation has fallen, while it has risen for sugar, olive oil and cheese (Julien Behal/PA)
Here are some examples of how the annual rate of inflation for everyday food and drink items has risen or fallen in the past year, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to April, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to May.

All figures are based on Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation.

These are examples of where the rate of inflation in May was lower than in April:

Eggs: April 37.0%, May 28.8%
Low-fat milk: April 33.5%, May 28.5%
Yogurt: April 24.0%, May 23.4%
Potatoes: April 24.8%, May 22.4%
Fruit and vegetable juices: April 21.1%, May 18.0%
Ready meals: April 20.8%, May 16.8%
Meat: April 17.2%, May 16.3%
Bread: April 18.6%, May 15.3%
Margarine and other vegetable fats: April 19.0%, May 15.2%
Tea: April 19.1%, May 14.6%
Butter: April 20.1%, May 14.1%
Chocolate: April 14.9%, May 11.7%
Pizza and quiche: April 11.9%, May 9.4%
Coffee: April 15.3%, May 9.2%

Here are examples of where the rate of inflation in May was higher than in April:

Sugar: April 47.4%, May 49.8%
Olive oil: April 46.4%, May 46.9%
Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs: April 33.9%, May 35.1%
Cheese and curd: April 30.6%, May 33.4%
Pasta and couscous: April 27.7%, May 28.5%
Jams, marmalades and honey: April 17.9%, May 22.9%
Crisps: April 14.5%, May 17.8%
Fish: April 14.2%, May 16.6%
Rice: April 14.9%, May 16.1%
Breakfast cereals and other cereal products: April 8.1%, May 12.3%
Fruit: April 10.8%, May 11.2%
Dried fruit and nuts: April 7.2%, May 10.3%

