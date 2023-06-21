Bank may need to spark recession to control inflation, economist says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank may need to spark recession to control inflation, economist says

By Press Association
Bank of England decisionmakers will meet on Thursday to set new interest rates (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England decisionmakers will meet on Thursday to set new interest rates (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England might need to spark a recession to finally get price rises under control, an economist who advises Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned, as inflation proved more persistent than expected.

JP Morgan’s Karen Ward said that without weakness in the economy, inflation might stick around for much longer.

She said there are “certainly signs” in the economy of a so-called price-wage spiral, where companies hike prices and as a result workers demand pay rises, which leads to companies hiking prices again.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Ward, who sits on the Chancellor’s economy advisory council, said the Bank of England has to interrupt this spiral.

“The difficulty for the Bank of England – I mean, no-one envies them their job at the moment – is they have to therefore create a recession,” she said.

“They have to create uncertainty and frailty, because it’s only when companies feel nervous about the future that they will think ‘Well, maybe I won’t put through that price rise’, or workers, when they’re a little bit less confident about their job, think ‘Oh, I won’t push my boss for that higher pay’.

“It’s that weakness in activity which eventually gets rid of inflation.”

Downing Street said the Chancellor will “receive advice from a number of experts” but that the aim is to “grow the economy.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “That can’t be achieved through spiralling wages and through high inflation so to pursue that in the long term we must retain fiscal discipline.”

On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics said inflation had remained at 8.7% in May, unchanged from the month before and much higher than the 8.4% experts had forecast.

It will likely put more pressure on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, which meets on Thursday, to hike interest rates.

The news also hit markets, increasing the interest rate the Government pays on two-year gilts – essentially IOUs issued by the Treasury – to a fresh 15-year high of nearly 5.09%. Longer-term borrowing costs also rose.

ING developed markets economist James Smith said: “It’s another month where UK inflation has come in dramatically higher than expected and that all but guarantees another rate hike from the Bank of England tomorrow.

“When rates got this high last November, the Bank of England offered some rare pushback against market expectations and signalled a lower peak for rates.

“This time, with inflation consistently coming in hotter than expected, we suspect officials will be more reluctant to offer any firm guidance on what comes next.

“Policymakers won’t want to steer market rate expectations lower, only to find that further inflation surprises force it to go further than it would like over the coming months.”

Rob Morgan, chief investment analyst at Charles Stanley, said: “With prices showing little response to the Bank of England’s twelve successive interest rate rises, today’s figures seal a further increase in interest rates at the Monetary Policy Committee’s next meeting tomorrow from the current level of 4.5%.

“An increase to 4.75% is all but nailed on, but a shock-and-awe rise of 0.5% to 5% cannot be ruled out.

“The Bank of England will likely maintain tight policy for the remainder of the year, meaning further interest rate rises and no significant rate cuts until 2024.”

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle