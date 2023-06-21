Scots paid record £2.7bn in council tax last year, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots paid record £2.7bn in council tax last year, new figures show

By Press Association
Scots paid a record amount in council tax last year, with payments for 2022-23 totalling more than £2.7 billion
Scots paid a record amount in council tax last year, with payments for 2022-23 totalling more than £2.7 billion (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scots paid out more than £2.7 billion in council tax last year, the highest amount ever recorded.

Local authorities billed households £2.837 billion in council tax, which goes towards paying for services such as street cleaning and schools.

With payments made totalling £2.728 billion, councils collected 96.2% of money owed to them.

Scottish Government figures also showed that from the year 1999-2000 to 2022-23 council tax charges totalling £47.975 billion were levied – with households paying out £46.632 billion over this period.

A total of 21 of Scotland’s 32 councils increased council tax rates by 3% in 2022-23 – with eight authorities putting rates up by a smaller amount while Shetland froze bills for its residents at 2021-22 levels.

East Renfrewshire and Falkirk increased their rates by the largest amounts, with rises of 3.50% and 4.00% respectively

Back in 1999-2000 council tax payers were billed for £1.244 billion but a Government report detailed how this “rose sharply” to £1.93 billion by 2007-08, with this “principally due to increases in council tax levels”.

With council tax charges in Scotland frozen between 2007-08 and 2016-17, there was a smaller increase in the total amount charged over this period, with this due to growth in the tax base only.

Collection rates have also “increased steadily”, the report said, with these going from 87.2% in 1998-99 to 95.1% in 2011-12.

Councils, however, collected less of the cash due to them in 2020-21, with the rate falling to 94.8% during the coronavirus pandemic as authorities suspended debt recovery processes to avoid putting more financial pressure on families.

The collection rate is now slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels, with the report stating: “This may be due, in part at least, to the £150 cost-of-living payments made by local authorities on behalf of the Scottish Government.”

Most eligible households received this help as a credit towards council tax accounts.

