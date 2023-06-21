Rate rises ‘could see 1.4m mortgage holders lose over 20% of disposable income’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rate rises ‘could see 1.4m mortgage holders lose over 20% of disposable income’

By Press Association
Interest rate rises could see 1.4 million mortgage holders lose at least a fifth of their disposable income, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Interest rate rises could see 1.4 million mortgage holders lose at least a fifth of their disposable income, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Interest rate rises could see 1.4 million mortgage holders lose at least a fifth of their disposable income, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

On Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to raise the base rate for the 13th time in a row, having already increased it from 0.1% in December 2021 to 4.5%, where it currently stands.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed that inflation remains stubbornly high.

A report by the IFS said that, in March 2022, households with a mortgage were spending an average of £670 per month on mortgage payments, £230 of which was interest.

On average, those in mortgage-holding households face paying nearly £280 more each month, with 30 to 39-year-olds paying nearly £360 more, the IFS said.

The report continued: “This will be a significant hit to mortgagors’ disposable incomes (incomes after mortgage payments) at a time that families are already under strain – on average disposable incomes will fall by 8.3%, with those aged 30-39 again seeing the biggest hit (almost 11%).

“For some the rise will be substantially larger: almost 1.4 million – 690,000 of whom are under 40 – will see their disposable incomes fall by over 20%.”

Those in London will face the largest hits, with mortgage payments rising by around 12% of disposable income on average, the IFS said.

Mortgagors in Northern Ireland are the least exposed, losing around 5.3% of disposable income typically, according to the IFS.

Tom Wernham, a research economist at IFS and an author of the report, said: “Many families bought homes – often with sizable mortgages – when interest rates were very low.

“As people’s fixed-term offers come to an end, they are going to be exposed to much higher interest rates.

“For many, the increase in monthly repayments is going to come as a serious shock – on average it will be equivalent to seeing their disposable income fall by around 8.3%.

“And for 1.4 million mortgage holders – half of whom are under 40 – mortgage payments are set to rise by an eyewatering 20% of disposable income or more.

“Given the cost-of-living pressures people are already facing due to high food and energy price inflation, these significant increases in mortgage costs could not come at a worse time.”

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “With inflation staying high and these new warnings that the Tory mortgage penalty will continue to painfully squeeze family finances, it’s clear this Government can’t fix these problems because they are the problem.”

The Labour MP added: “Instead of squabbling over peerages and parties and ruling out any action on mortgages, the Tories should be taking responsibility and acting now.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “These stark figures show struggling homeowners are facing savage cuts to their incomes as mortgage rates go through the roof.”

Speaking in Parliament, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to strangle the inflation in the economy – and the best policy is to stick to our plan to halve it.

“But I also want to make sure we do everything possible to help families paying higher mortgage rates in ways that do not themselves feed inflation.

“So later this week I will be meeting the principal mortgage lenders to ask what help they can give to people struggling to pay for more expensive mortgages and what flexibilities might be possible for families in arrears.”

