MSP launches Bill to end ‘wretched conditions’ for dogs from puppy farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MSP launches Bill to end ‘wretched conditions’ for dogs from puppy farms

By Press Association
Christine Grahame MSP has launched the Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood (PA)
Christine Grahame MSP has launched the Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood (PA)

An MSP has launched proposed legislation to bring an end to unlicensed puppy farming.

The Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill was tabled by Christine Grahame, an SNP MSP and an animal welfare campaigner, on Wednesday.

Her member’s Bill, which was backed by 31 MSPs to enable it to be considered at Holyrood, looks to establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs in Scotland.

If passed, it will mean buyers will have to complete a certificate verifying they have taken steps to ensure the wellbeing of the dog.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Ms Grahame originally put forward the proposals in 2020 but they did not make it past the early stages due to the 2021 Holyrood election.

Puppies
The legislation would establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs (PA)

She said: “This Bill has been a long time in the making and I couldn’t be happier to finally introduce it to Parliament.

“We’ve all heard desperately sad stories about puppies reared in wretched conditions and sold by unscrupulous sellers whose priority is to make a profit, with the welfare of the animal an afterthought. This practice has got to stop.

“It also paves the way for the Scottish Government to establish a register of all puppies born in Scotland which do not come from a licensed breeder.

“As chair of the cross-party group on animal welfare, this is a proud moment for me to see much-needed legislation being progressed to protect and improve the welfare of dogs.

“I am very grateful for the support I have received from many animal welfare charities along the way, including the SSPCA, Kennel Club, Dogs Trust and OneKind.”

The Bill will now progress to Stage 1 of the parliamentary process, where it will be examined by the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are pleased that the Bill has been laid and we fully support it.

“Enforcing legislation around getting a dog, for both owner and provider, will help ensure the dog has a long, happy life in the right home with the care they need.

“Over the pandemic, we saw a rise in dog ownership and subsequently an increase in low-welfare puppy dealers importing puppies and selling pups online.

“Puppies coming from the low-welfare puppy trade are bred for profit and no thought is given to the welfare of the pups or dogs involved.

“Thankfully, numbers have since fallen. In 2021, our special investigations unit investigated 544 reports into the puppy trade. This is compared to 124 reports in 2022.”

The Scottish SPCA’s special investigations unit probed 25 cases regarding puppies being sold from January to April this year.

During the same period of last year, it investigated 48 cases.

Mr Flynn said: “Even though the numbers have dropped, suffering is still taking place and the Scottish SPCA will continue to do all it can to crack down on the low-welfare trade in puppies.

“If the Bill is adopted, it will help deter the illegal trade and be a real positive for dog welfare in Scotland.”

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle