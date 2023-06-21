MSP launches Bill to end ‘wretched conditions’ for dogs from puppy farms

An MSP has launched proposed legislation to bring an end to unlicensed puppy farming.

The Welfare of Dogs (Scotland) Bill was tabled by Christine Grahame, an SNP MSP and an animal welfare campaigner, on Wednesday.

Her member’s Bill, which was backed by 31 MSPs to enable it to be considered at Holyrood, looks to establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs in Scotland.

If passed, it will mean buyers will have to complete a certificate verifying they have taken steps to ensure the wellbeing of the dog.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Ms Grahame originally put forward the proposals in 2020 but they did not make it past the early stages due to the 2021 Holyrood election.

The legislation would establish a code of practice for the buying and selling of dogs (PA)

She said: “This Bill has been a long time in the making and I couldn’t be happier to finally introduce it to Parliament.

“We’ve all heard desperately sad stories about puppies reared in wretched conditions and sold by unscrupulous sellers whose priority is to make a profit, with the welfare of the animal an afterthought. This practice has got to stop.

“It also paves the way for the Scottish Government to establish a register of all puppies born in Scotland which do not come from a licensed breeder.

“As chair of the cross-party group on animal welfare, this is a proud moment for me to see much-needed legislation being progressed to protect and improve the welfare of dogs.

“I am very grateful for the support I have received from many animal welfare charities along the way, including the SSPCA, Kennel Club, Dogs Trust and OneKind.”

The Bill will now progress to Stage 1 of the parliamentary process, where it will be examined by the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are pleased that the Bill has been laid and we fully support it.

“Enforcing legislation around getting a dog, for both owner and provider, will help ensure the dog has a long, happy life in the right home with the care they need.

“Over the pandemic, we saw a rise in dog ownership and subsequently an increase in low-welfare puppy dealers importing puppies and selling pups online.

“Puppies coming from the low-welfare puppy trade are bred for profit and no thought is given to the welfare of the pups or dogs involved.

“Thankfully, numbers have since fallen. In 2021, our special investigations unit investigated 544 reports into the puppy trade. This is compared to 124 reports in 2022.”

The Scottish SPCA’s special investigations unit probed 25 cases regarding puppies being sold from January to April this year.

During the same period of last year, it investigated 48 cases.

Mr Flynn said: “Even though the numbers have dropped, suffering is still taking place and the Scottish SPCA will continue to do all it can to crack down on the low-welfare trade in puppies.

“If the Bill is adopted, it will help deter the illegal trade and be a real positive for dog welfare in Scotland.”