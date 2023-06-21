UK offers new training for Ukrainian seafarers

The UK has pledged to offer new virtual-reality (VR) training for at-sea Ukrainian cadets, as part of a new package of support.

Announced on Wednesday to coincide with a major conference in London on how Ukraine recovers from the Russian invasion, the Government said the training would be provided through VR headsets to help participants practise for real-life scenarios.

Ukrainians will also be sponsored to take part in three-year cadetships to UK container ships and other large vessels, with the new package confirmed as Transport Secretary Mark Harper appeared at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

“Our support for Ukraine and its people is unwavering, and we’re not going to let Russia’s abhorrent actions sink Ukraine’s great reputation in areas like seafaring,” he said.

“By sharing the UK’s world-renowned expertise in aviation and seafaring, we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring Ukraine’s transport system recovers from Putin’s illegal invasion.”

The Department for Transport will also support secondments for Ukraine’s air traffic controllers to train in the UK, with the latest funding following on from £10 million previously announced to help repair Ukraine’s rail infrastructure.

Mr Harper joined other UK ministers in appearing at the conference, which was opened by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed via video link by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

It comes as the Department for Business and Trade also announced up to £20 million for the World Bank’s multi-lateral investment guarantees agency to reduce the risk for private sector investment in Ukraine, with a new private sector insurance collaboration between Aon, Lloyd’s and the Vienna Insurance Group also hailed by ministers.

There has been concern in recent months that a lack of insurance options could undermine Ukraine’s efforts to attract foreign investment and business as part of its reconstruction projects.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch at the London conference (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “Rallying businesses to action is at the heart of Ukraine’s recovery and tackling the war insurance gap is fundamental to providing companies with the security they need to unlock their full entrepreneurial and ambitious potential.

“The UK stands firm in its support for Ukraine and its recovery from Putin’s illegal invasion.

“We must work together, in collaboration with global partners and organisations, to succeed in this unparalleled reconstruction effort.”