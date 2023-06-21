Windrush campaigner urges Government to rule out closing compensation scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Windrush campaigner urges Government to rule out closing compensation scheme

By Press Association
Flowers were laid at the Windrush Square memorial during the service (Harry Stedman/PA)
Flowers were laid at the Windrush Square memorial during the service (Harry Stedman/PA)

A Windrush campaigner has called on the Government to categorically rule out closing the compensation scheme set up in the wake of the scandal, as an anniversary tribute service was held in London.

Caribbean high commissioners to the UK joined British politicians for the commemorative event held at Windrush Square in Brixton, south London.

Wednesday’s event in memory of Caribbean men and women who served the UK in past conflicts, came a day ahead of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush to England.

Windrush scandal
Caribbean high commissioners and other dignitaries attended the commemorative event at Windrush Square in Brixton (Harry Stedman/PA)

Campaigner Patrick Vernon said the anniversary was bittersweet, and that those whose lives had been devastated by the scandal were being “re-traumatised”.

The scandal, which erupted in 2018, saw many British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean, denied access to healthcare and benefits and threatened with deportation despite having the right to live in the UK.

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in England on June 22 1948 at Tilbury Docks in Essex, bringing people from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages.

Mr Vernon, who spoke at Wednesday’s event, previously voiced concerns that the compensation scheme set up in the wake of the scandal could be wound down within a year, saying thousands would miss out.

It has been reported that the Home Office unit set up with responsibility for reforming the department in the wake of the scandal – which saw many people lose their homes, jobs and face the threat of deportation – was to be disbanded.

The Home Office has said the scheme – available to people of all ages and nationalities, including those from African, Asian and Caribbean backgrounds who had suffered due to being unable to prove their legal right to live in the UK – would “stay open as long as needed”.

But Mr Vernon insisted that more clarity from the Government was needed.

He told the PA news agency after the service: “Rishi (Sunak) could press the button and sort out the compensation scheme and make it easier for everyone, right now. I believe that.”

Asked about uncertainty around the scheme, Mr Vernon said: “It would be great for the Government to give a categorical ‘no’, but it all feels bit by bit.

“These indicators make you question whether they are serious about this.”

The scheme has faced criticism for being slow and inefficient, and the latest figures show hundreds of cases have been in the system for at least a year.

Addressing those gathered at the event, Mr Vernon said: “We shouldn’t call it the Windrush scandal anymore, I think we should call it the Home Office scandal, because the Windrush generation played their part, made their sacrifices and are now being re-traumatised as a result of failure of Government.

“(It is) another chapter of racial discrimination in Britain, and unfortunately Windrush Day will always be bittersweet.

“It’s going to be bitter because of the injustice that’s still ongoing and we’re still fighting for, but it has to be sweet to recognise those pioneers.”

Windrush scandal
Helen Hayes MP, left to right, Florence Eshalomi MP and Bell Ribeiro Addy MP in front of the memorial (Harry Stedman/PA)

Deputy Mayor of London Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard was among those giving speeches during the event, as well as Mayor of Lambeth Sarbaz Barznji.

Mr Barznji said: “The Windrush generation brought talent, knowledge and determination, that shaped our cultural fabric.”

He stressed that the anniversary should be “a catalyst for change”, adding: “Your resilience and unwavering determination have enriched future generations. We owe you a debt of gratitude that can never be paid fully.”

Artist Alexander D Great performed several songs describing the struggles of the Windrush generation and remembering those who had served in the world wars.

Wreaths of flowers were laid by the respective high commissioners on the African Caribbean War Memorial, which was built on the 50th anniversary in 1998.

John Agard’s poem Windrush Child was read out during the event to a crowd that included dignitaries, passers-by and a group of local schoolchildren.

