Sunak feels ‘deep moral responsibility’ to keep his inflation-cutting pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak feels ‘deep moral responsibility’ to keep his inflation-cutting pledge

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared cutting inflation to be his ‘number one priority’ (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared cutting inflation to be his ‘number one priority’ (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Prime Minister says he feels a “deep moral responsibility” to deliver on his pledge to halve inflation after the key driver behind the cost-of-living crisis stayed static last month.

Office for National Statistics data published on Wednesday showed that the Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) remained at 8.7% in May, the same level as in April, despite experts forecasting a fall to 8.4%.

Rishi Sunak, due to speak on Thursday at an economy-focused PM Connect event in the south-east of England, will look to reassure workers about the pressures being caused by rising prices.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

The Conservative Party leader will tell business figures that halving inflation is his administration’s “number one priority” and that he wants to “get back” to the target of inflation being at 2% — less than a quarter of what it stood at last month.

In pre-briefed comments, Mr Sunak is expected to say: “I feel a deep moral responsibility to make sure the money you earn holds its value.

“That’s why our number one priority is to halve inflation this year and get back to the target of 2%.

“And I’m completely confident that if we hold our nerve, we can do so.”

The premier’s speech will take place after Bank of England decision-makers have met to look at interest rates.

The Bank is expected to raise the base rate by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday, taking it to 4.75%.

Some commentators have even raised the possibility of a more aggressive increase of 0.5 percentage points.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the Government will ‘stick to its guns’ (PA)

The Bank is tasked with keeping inflation as close to 2% as it can, and the best tool it has to do that when inflation is high is by raising the base interest rate.

But a further rise is likely to pile more pressure on mortgage-holders as rates are already at close to 15-year highs.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the Government will “stick to its guns” and insisted patience was needed for the Bank’s rate rises to curb inflation.

The Treasury chief has so far dismissed suggestion that ministers could intervene to assist homeowners with rising mortgage rates.

Addressing business figures on Thursday, Mr Sunak will stress that “beating inflation has to be the priority”.

He is set to add: “Because if we don’t get a grip on inflation now, the damage will be worse and longer lasting.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said there would be “no quick fix” to the current economic situation.

“The best thing we can do to help people, the best tax cut if you like, is to get inflation under control,” he told ITV’s Peston programme.

“That will then enable the Bank of England to lower interest rates.”

Mr Harper also suggested that using public money to help alleviate mortgage pressures could “make things worse” by keeping inflation and interest rates “higher for longer”.

UK inflation rate for food
(PA Graphics)

Speaking to Sky News’ The Take With Sophy Ridge programme, Mr Harper said the Government continued to have confidence in Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor.

Wednesday’s CPI figures mean that a shop which cost around £100 a year ago would cost around £108.70 today.

Stubborn inflation is set to increase pressures on households.

Figures from the Money Advice Trust show that since March 2022 the number of adults who are behind on one or more household bill has risen from 7.9 million to 11.6 million.

Halving inflation by the end of the year is one of the Tory Prime Minister’s top five pledges to the country ahead of a likely general election in 2024.

He has also set the goals of growing the economy, reducing national debt, stopping boats of migrants from crossing the Channel and cutting NHS waiting lists.

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle